Nobody Wants To Be A Supervisor Anymore--Here's Why That Should Terrify Companies

As companies face increasing turnover, rising workplace toxicity and a shrinking pipeline of future leaders, this new research, developed in partnership with The Harris Poll, reveals a troubling disconnect between what supervisors need and what employers provide.

Key findings include:



55% of supervisors who left or plan to leave their roles cite a lack of fulfillment or advancement.

86% of hiring managers believe supervisors have the tools they need, but only a third offer training on critical skills like conflict resolution or giving feedback.

72% of hiring managers admit their companies should be doing more to support supervisors. Nearly 3 in 4 Gen Z professionals say they'd rather develop individual expertise than manage people.

Drawing on exclusive survey data and insights from Express franchise owners across the U.S., the white paper outlines the consequences of neglecting supervisor development, ranging from burnout and disengagement to lost revenue and a weakened culture. It also offers a roadmap for companies to reverse the trend, including:



Building real-world leadership training programs

Creating peer and mentorship networks

Investing in mental health and work-life balance Recognizing leadership behaviors-not just outcomes

"Supervisors are saying, 'No more.' Future leaders are saying, 'No, thanks,'" said Bob Funk, Jr., CEO, President and Chairman of Express Employment International. "The result? A vicious cycle that decreases effectiveness, breeds toxicity and weakens the workplace. The companies that come to terms with the situation and start implementing solutions will be the ones that succeed in this reshaped economy."

