FST Corp. Announces Expansion Of Fulfillment Center In Garden Grove, California

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOULDER, CO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --a leading manufacturer and marketer of steel and graphite golf shafts and a provider of other golf-related services, today announced it has approved plans to expand its fulfillment facility located in Garden Grove, California, adding an additional 5,424 square feet, or 155 percent, to its usable storage space.

Once completed, the expanded facility will total 8,922 square feet, giving FST a greater ability to strengthen operations and satisfy future sales demand.

Specifically, the expanded space is expected to alleviate congestion in the picking and packing areas and provide additional space for staging, overflow, and new stock-keeping units (SKUs). These improvements, in turn, are expected to result in faster order fulfillment, more accurate inventory tracking, fewer shipping issues or other customer service problems, reduced labor time on restocking and related functions, and easier-to-handle product promotions and rollouts.

“We're thrilled to begin on this significant expansion of our storage capacity,” said FST Chief Executive Officer David Chuang.“This added space will not only allow us to strengthen and streamline many of our daily operations, but it will also permit us to more efficiently respond to increasing customer demand and give us far more control over how we scale.”

“We therefore expect it to contribute to top and bottom-line improvements in our financial performance going forward.”

The expansion of the Garden Grove Fulfillment Center is scheduled to be completed within 4-8 weeks.

About FST Corp.

Founded in 1992, FST Corp. manufactures and sells golf club shafts, along with other golf-related items, to golf equipment brands, OEMs, distributors, and consumers via the company's KBS Golf Experience retail outlets. FST's equipment, marketed under the KBS brand, is utilized by golfers at all levels, including many professional players participating in the PGA and other major golf associations. The company's product portfolio, retail presence, and golf-related services are part of a vertically integrated business model that has established the KBS brand on a global scale and created significant competitive advantages over peer brands. The company's growth strategies currently position it for expansion into the PRC and other under-tapped golf shaft markets.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future expectations, plans, and prospects, as well as statements that are not historical facts. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions based on the Company's current expectations about events that may impact its financial condition, results, strategy, and needs. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by terms such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“aim,”“estimate,”“intend,”“plan,”“believe,”“likely,” and similar expressions.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect new events or changes in expectations, except as required by law. While these statements reflect reasonable expectations, actual results may differ materially. Investors are encouraged to review the Company's registration statement and SEC filings for additional information on factors that may impact future results.

