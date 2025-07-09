TRIMEDX Ranked 30Th Inspiring Workplace In North America And Recognized As Best In Class Leadership

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Recognition builds on 2024 honor, reinforces commitment to PeopleFirst culture and exceptional leadership across the healthcare industry

Indianapolis, Indiana, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX ―a leading independent clinical asset management company delivering clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity― is proud to announce it has been ranked 30th on the 2025 list of Top 100 Inspiring Workplaces in North America by the Inspiring Workplaces Group. In addition, TRIMEDX received Best in Class recognition for Leadership, one of only eight organizations to earn this distinction.

This recognition highlights TRIMEDX's continued commitment to fostering a PeopleFirst culture-one that empowers associates through trust, purpose, and belonging.

“Being named an Inspiring Workplace and recognized for Leadership is a powerful reflection of our culture and the incredible people who bring it to life every day,” says TRIMEDX Chief Human Resources Officer Dawn Griffin.“We are proud to lead with purpose and invest in our associates so they can thrive and make a meaningful impact on healthcare.”

The Inspiring Workplaces Awards evaluate organizations based on six key elements: Culture & Purpose, Leadership, Wellbeing, Inclusion, Employee Voice, and Employee Experience. TRIMEDX stood out among hundreds of entries across North America for its leadership development, associate engagement, and commitment to innovation.

“As Inspiring Workplaces marks its 10th anniversary, we're proud to recognize organizations that are setting the gold standard for PeopleFirst cultures,” says Matt Manners, founder of The Inspiring Workplaces Group.“This isn't just a feel-good approach, it's a fundamental business strategy. With AI reshaping the way we work and live, companies that continue to prioritize profit over people may find themselves facing short-term wins but long-term setbacks. PeopleFirst isn't optional. It's essential.”

This year's recognition builds on TRIMEDX's momentum from 2024, when the organization was ranked #29 in North America and #30 globally.

“As we continue to grow and evolve, our focus remains on creating an environment where people feel seen, valued, and empowered,” says TRIMEDX CEO Neil de Crescenzo.“This recognition belongs to every associate who contributes to our mission and culture.”

About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for patient care, and delivering improved safety & protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

About The Inspiring Workplaces Group – change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Inspiring WorkplacesTM believes in recognizing and shaping the new, forward-thinking organizations of the future. By shedding light on these innovative workplaces, Inspiring Workplaces helps to encourage positive change in workplaces as well as provide a source of inspiration and education for those who seek it.

