403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Old Doha Port Expands Exclusive Marina Member Privileges with Local and Regional Alliances
(MENAFN- MC&saatchi ) Doha, Qatar – July 9, 2025 – Old Doha Port, Qatar’s premier maritime and lifestyle destination, continues to evolve its marina offering through a growing network of strategic partnerships designed to enhance the yachting experience for marina members and visitors alike. These collaborations strengthen Old Doha Port’s position as a key player in Qatar’s marine tourism ambitions, while reinforcing its role as a regional hub for luxury yachting.
Old Doha Port has expanded its regional footprint through landmark agreements with premier destinations, including Emirates Palace Marina in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Kiyi Istanbul Marina in the Republic of Türkiye. Following strategic partnerships with Qatar’s leading marinas—Ronautica Middle East and Corinthia Yacht Club in The Pearl Island, and Mourjan Marinas in Lusail City—these new alliances position Old Doha Port as a unifying force in the Gulf and beyond, advancing a shared vision of seamless connectivity and elevated yachting experiences across the region.
The Port’s network of five partner marinas—spanning Qatar, the UAE, and the Republic of Türkiye—offers yacht owners seamless access to premium facilities, amenities, and world-class services. Old Doha Port marina members and visiting members from partner marinas can present their marina membership card to enjoy a suite of benefits, including complimentary docking with advance bookings, preferential rates on marine services, and exclusive access to select hospitality and dining experiences.
“These partnerships mark an important milestone in our commitment to build strong maritime communities and elevate Qatar’s standing in the global yachting circuit,” said Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al-Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port. “By collaborating with world-class marinas, regional hubs, and international destinations, we are creating new pathways for yacht owners, visitors, and the global marine community for a seamless and enriched experience across borders.”
With its growing network of partnerships, Old Doha Port continues to build communities across borders and deliver exceptional experiences for visitors and yacht owners alike. These strategic collaborations reflect Qatar’s broader vision for economic diversification, cultural exchange, and sustainable tourism growth.
Old Doha Port remains a symbol of Qatar’s ambition to lead the region’s marine tourism sector, through fostering lasting partnerships, offering seamless access, and a commitment to excellence that extends far beyond its shores.
For more information on these exclusive membership offerings, please visit the Old Doha Port website at:
Old Doha Port has expanded its regional footprint through landmark agreements with premier destinations, including Emirates Palace Marina in Abu Dhabi, UAE and Kiyi Istanbul Marina in the Republic of Türkiye. Following strategic partnerships with Qatar’s leading marinas—Ronautica Middle East and Corinthia Yacht Club in The Pearl Island, and Mourjan Marinas in Lusail City—these new alliances position Old Doha Port as a unifying force in the Gulf and beyond, advancing a shared vision of seamless connectivity and elevated yachting experiences across the region.
The Port’s network of five partner marinas—spanning Qatar, the UAE, and the Republic of Türkiye—offers yacht owners seamless access to premium facilities, amenities, and world-class services. Old Doha Port marina members and visiting members from partner marinas can present their marina membership card to enjoy a suite of benefits, including complimentary docking with advance bookings, preferential rates on marine services, and exclusive access to select hospitality and dining experiences.
“These partnerships mark an important milestone in our commitment to build strong maritime communities and elevate Qatar’s standing in the global yachting circuit,” said Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al-Mulla, CEO of Old Doha Port. “By collaborating with world-class marinas, regional hubs, and international destinations, we are creating new pathways for yacht owners, visitors, and the global marine community for a seamless and enriched experience across borders.”
With its growing network of partnerships, Old Doha Port continues to build communities across borders and deliver exceptional experiences for visitors and yacht owners alike. These strategic collaborations reflect Qatar’s broader vision for economic diversification, cultural exchange, and sustainable tourism growth.
Old Doha Port remains a symbol of Qatar’s ambition to lead the region’s marine tourism sector, through fostering lasting partnerships, offering seamless access, and a commitment to excellence that extends far beyond its shores.
For more information on these exclusive membership offerings, please visit the Old Doha Port website at:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment