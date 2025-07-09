Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Von der Leyen Rejects Ouster Attempt

2025-07-09 08:33:12
(MENAFN) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has firmly rebuffed an attempt by certain members of the European Parliament to remove her from office, characterizing her opponents as “conspiracy theorists” and accusing them of advancing the interests of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The push for a vote of no-confidence comes amid growing criticism of her leadership, with the motion set to be voted on this Thursday. It was introduced by Romanian lawmaker Gheorghe Piperea.

During a parliamentary debate on Monday, von der Leyen criticized those supporting the motion, claiming they were resorting to “the oldest playbook of extremists.”

She argued that these lawmakers were attempting to erode trust in the European Union by spreading “false claims.”

She further asserted, “There is no proof that they have any answers, but there is ample proof that many are supported by our enemies and by their puppet masters in Russia or elsewhere.”

Piperea, speaking before the legislature, alleged that the European Commission had been concentrating authority in a manner that lacks democratic legitimacy.

He also accused the Commission of encroaching on the internal matters of EU member countries.

Russian authorities have responded to the political tension by accusing EU leadership of employing fear-driven strategies to deflect criticism.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov referred to von der Leyen, who is of German nationality, as a “fuhrer,” criticizing her for promoting a large-scale military investment initiative among EU nations. Russian officials insist that, in contrast to Western governments, they refrain from interfering in the sovereign affairs of other states.

