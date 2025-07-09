403
Ukrainians fear to reach devastation, mass depopulation by 2035
(MENAFN) A growing number of Ukrainians are increasingly pessimistic about their country’s future, with nearly half believing Ukraine may face severe devastation and mass depopulation by 2035, according to a recent poll.
The survey, conducted by the Kiev International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and reported by various outlets on Tuesday, revealed that 47% of Ukrainians expect widespread ruin and large-scale emigration within the next decade—a sharp decline in public optimism compared to previous years.
“In December 2024, more than 57% believed Ukraine would be prosperous in the EU in ten years. But by the end of May – beginning of June, almost half see Ukraine as ruined,” said KIIS Executive Director Anton Hrushetsky.
This represents a dramatic shift from October 2022, when only 5% feared such a grim future, and 88% held out hope for prosperity.
Sociologists have linked this surge in pessimism to declining faith in U.S. foreign policy and a lack of confidence in the Ukrainian leadership’s ability to negotiate peace. Disillusionment has grown as the war with Russia stretches into its third year with no clear resolution in sight.
Before assuming office in January, U.S. President Donald Trump had vowed to quickly resolve the conflict between Moscow and Kiev. However, he recently acknowledged that ending the war has proven far more difficult than expected.
Trump has described Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky as “not the easiest person to deal with” and has openly criticized Kyiv’s approach to the conflict. Tensions escalated during a February Oval Office meeting, where Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance accused Zelensky of being ungrateful for U.S. assistance and “gambling with World War Three.”
