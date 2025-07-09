TIME Reveals The Inaugural TIME100 Creators List Of The World's Most Influential Digital Voices

--See the complete 2025 TIME100 Creators list: here

"It's a proud moment for TIME to recognize the individuals who are not only driving conversations online, but also inspiring communities and setting new standards for what it means to be a creator today," said TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley . "We are grateful to our partners and look forward to convening these creators at the TIME100 Creators launch party."

Of the 2025 TIME100 Creators list, TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs writes in his letter to readers, "Led by changes in consumer behavior, accelerated during the pandemic, digital creators, the entrepreneurs who have built businesses through significant online followings, have emerged to shape our culture. They are changing what we watch, how we spend our time, what we buy, and how we vote...Today, we release the inaugural TIME100 Creators list, in recognition of how significantly these individuals are changing the way people inform themselves...As we often say, influence comes in many forms and it can mean for better or for worse." Read more here .

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE INAUGURAL TIME100 CREATORS LIST:

Conversation leaders in media and interview-driven content creators include: Alex Cooper , Joe Rogan , Nick Viall , Steven Bartlett , Amelia Dimoldenberg , Sean Evans , and more.

Lifestyle creators who chronicle everyday culture, trends, and experiences include: Charli D'Amelio , Cyrus Veyssi , Tefi Pessoa , Haley Kalil , Drew Afualo , Alix Earle , Hannah Neeleman , Becca Bloom , and more.

Creators leveraging their platforms to advocate for social justice, self-improvement, and other causes include: Mel Robbins , Diego Perez , Jay Shetty , Pattie Gonia , Sarah Adams , Shirley Raines , Sam Bencheghib , and more.

Artists, storytellers, and other entertainment industry creators include: Heidi Wong , Reece Feldman , Cole Walliser , Alan Chikin Chow , Prajakta Koli , and more.

Stunt, prank, and spectacle creators on the list include: Jimmy Donaldson , Daniel LaBelle , Michelle Khare , Alan Stokes , Alex Stokes , and more.

Educators and experts making knowledge accessible and engaging, from science explainers to historians include: Kahlil Greene , Sarah Roecklein , Taylor Cassidy , Heather Cox Richardson , Joel Bervell , Mark Rober , Charlie Engelman , and more.

Gamers, streamers, and esports personalities building massive communities and shaping the future of interactive entertainment include: Andre Rebelo , Darren Jason Watkins Jr. , Imane Anys , and more.

Creators influencing fashion, beauty, and self-expression include: Paige DeSorbo , Golloria George , Mikayla Nogueira , Remi Bader , Alex Consani , Wisdom Kaye , Nicky Campbell , Joe Ando-Hirsh , Camila Coelho , Nava Rose , and more.

Chefs, home cooks, and food industry creators include: Nick DiGiovanni , Meredith Hayden , Jordan Howlett , Alexis Nikole Nelson , Keith Lee , Abena Amoakoaa Sintim-Aboagye , and more.

Comedians, satirists, and entertainers bringing humor to the digital world include: Khabane Lame , Brittany Broski , Jake Shane , Quenlin Blackwell , Kareem Rahma , Delaney Rowe , Hannah Berner , and more.

Athletes, fitness, and health industry creators include: Ilona Maher , Olivia Dunne , Leana Deeb , Mary Claire Haver , and more.

Business, finance, technology, and innovation creators include: Vivian Tu , Hannah Williams , Marques Brownlee , Colin Rosenblum , Samir Chaudry , and more.

While the TIME100 Creators list has no age requirements, the youngest person on the 2025 list is Taylen Biggs , age 12.

TIME TO HOST 'TIME100 CREATORS LAUNCH PARTY' IN NYC:

TIME will host the TIME100 Creators Launch Party on July 10 in New York City to celebrate the new list and convene this influential community. This event will feature appearances from those featured on the TIME100 Creators list, including Sean Evans , Vivian Tu , Hannah Neeleman , Keith Lee , Mikayla Nogueira , Taylor Frankie Paul , Tefi Pessoa , Nick Viall , Haley Kalil , Paige DeSorbo , Golloria George , and many more.

The inaugural TIME100 Creators is presented by premier partner Ally , a financial services company with the nation's largest all-digital bank, and features data and insights from #paid .

