Academy Bank Recognized On Forbes 2025 List Of America's Best-In-State Banks

Recognition places Academy Bank among nation's top institutions for customer satisfaction and trust

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Academy Bank – a full-service community bank and wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corp. – has been named one of America's Best-In-State Banks 2025 by Forbes , a leading global business media outlet known for its trusted rankings and financial reporting. The prestigious honor is presented in partnership with Statista Inc., a premier statistics and industry ranking provider. The list, prepared by Forbes for the 8th year in a row, was recently published at forbes/lists/best-in-state-banks .

This recognition highlights Academy Bank's commitment to serving its communities with exceptional banking services, placing the institution among the top-performing banks in the nation based on client satisfaction and trust.

"This recognition reflects the strong relationships we've built, the high standards we uphold, and the unwavering dedication of our team to the communities we serve," said Paul Holewinski, CEO of Academy Bank. "We're committed to helping our clients reach their financial goals through personalized service and innovative solutions. Being named to Forbes' Best-In-State Banks list is an incredible honor that speaks to the trust our clients place in us every day."

America's Best-In-State Banks 2025 were selected based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers who rated banks at which they have or previously had checking or savings accounts. Survey participants were also asked to evaluate their financial institutions on factors including trust, customer service, digital tools, the quality of financial advice given and whether fees were transparent and reasonable.

In addition to survey data, the rankings incorporated a sentiment analysis of more than 500,000 publicly available online reviews and ratings, offering a well-rounded view of how banks are perceived by their clients in each state.

Survey responses made up 80% of a bank's overall score, while the sentiment analysis contributed 20%. Ultimately, the institutions with the highest overall scores made the list with 191 banks recognized.

Academy Bank's inclusion affirms its ongoing success in delivering accessible, community-focused banking and reflects its reputation as a trusted financial partner. The bank was also honored in May as one of Fortune magazine's "America's Most Innovative Companies 2025 ."

About Academy Bank

Academy Bank is a full-service commercial bank with $2.9 billion in assets and more than 75 banking centers in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas, Arkansas and Missouri. Academy Bank provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Academy Bank is privately held and family-owned by Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $4.3 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients around the world with more on-base locations than any military bank in the country. For more information, visit .

