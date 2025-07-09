Preferred Nextgen Leadership Council Celebrates Milestone First Year, Uniting Tomorrow's Stars Of The MICE Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Council Champions Professional Growth, Leadership Development, and Future Innovation in Meetings & Events through the Next Generation of Decision Makers

NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Hotels & Resorts , the world's largest independent hotel brand, is proud to celebrate the first anniversary of the Preferred NextGen Leadership Council (PNLC) , a forward-thinking initiative offering insights into the future of the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) segment through the leadership of the next generation of decision makers. Marking a successful inaugural year – with its innovative approach and strategic importance – the PNLC addresses the rapidly changing dynamics of the industry by empowering and nurturing the next generation of leaders through education, mentorship, community, and purpose. Designed to accelerate professional growth, expand influence, and equip talent with the tools needed for long-term success, the PNLC represents the future of the industry through the vision, insights, and innovation of its members.

“We are seeing a meaningful shift in how our customers in the MICE segment are making decisions, with preferences that are reshaping the future of the industry. As these next generation leaders continue to influence buying behaviors and redefine expectations, it's critical that we evolve alongside them,” said Cheryl Williams, Chief Revenue Officer at Preferred Travel Group.“The Preferred NextGen Leadership Council is a proactive step that allows us to engage directly with tomorrow's decision makers, while reinforcing our commitment to fostering leadership and innovation across the industry.”

Designed to inspire and elevate the next generation of leaders, the PNLC delivers a robust calendar of educational programming, including virtual meetings, in-person gatherings at industry events, access to mentorship from established executives – and the upcoming PNLC Annual Meeting , now in its second year, hosted at Preferred Hotels & Resorts' Legend Collection property, Grand Velas Riviera Maya , August 4-6, 2025. The invitation-only council is comprised of 30 PNLC Members , representing an elite group of professionals nominated by senior leaders within their organizations – and 15 PNLC Hotel Sponsors , consisting of senior-level hoteliers from properties across Preferred Hotels & Resorts' global portfolio of more than 600 independent hotels, resorts, and residences. Among the program's valued supporters, the PNLC is proud to count four esteemed industry partners – CSI DMC, PRA Events, and Global Evento – whose collaboration further strengthens the council's impact.

The program, which was designed by and is spearheaded by Katy Gettinger, Vice President of Sales at Preferred Hotels & Resorts, encourages participants selected for the council to embark on a journey designed to support professional growth, expand industry influence, and equip the next generation of talent with the tools and insights needed to establish a lasting legacy of leadership within the future MICE sector. As a proactive leader in addressing the challenges of attracting and nurturing the next generation of decision makers in the MICE industry, Preferred Hotels & Resorts' PNLC platform presents a pioneering approach to innovation and leadership in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

Through a curated mix of educational programming, mentorship, executive coaching led by Art Sarkissian, behavioral PRINT work that explores unconscious motivators, and high-impact networking opportunities, the PNLC is designed to empower emerging voices and equip them for long-term success. By fostering meaningful connections and investing in next generation talent, Preferred Hotels & Resorts reinforces its commitment to shaping the future of the MICE segment and supporting continued growth and innovation across the global hospitality industry.

