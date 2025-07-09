Blue Foundry Bancorp Schedules Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RUTHERFORD, N.J., July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ: BLFY) (the“Company”), the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, announced that on the morning of Wednesday, July 30, 2025 it will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025. A copy of the earnings release will be available on the Company's website, , in the“News” section and on the SEC's website, .

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 at 11:00AM (ET) to discuss Second Quarter 2025 Earnings. Blue Foundry Bancorp will address live questions from analysts. The conference call will be recorded and will be available on the Company's website for one month.

We encourage participants to pre-register to listen to the webcast call by using the link below. Upon registration, participants will immediately receive an online confirmation, an email, and a calendar invitation for the event.

Webcast pre-registration link:



Participants who are unable to join via webcast may dial-in on the day of the call:

Participants Dial-In Information :

United States (Toll Free): 1-833-470-1428

International: 1-404-975-4839

Access code: 243510

About Blue Foundry Bancorp and Blue Foundry Bank

Blue Foundry Bancorp is the holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a place where things are made, purpose is formed, and ideas are crafted. Headquartered in Rutherford NJ, with presence in Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Middlesex, Morris, Passaic, Somerset and Union counties, Blue Foundry Bank is a full-service, innovative bank serving the doers, movers, and shakers in our communities. We offer individuals and businesses alike the tailored products and services they need to build their futures. With a rich history dating back more than 145 years, Blue Foundry Bank has a longstanding commitment to its customers and communities.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”) and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which are based on certain current assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of the words“may,”“will,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“plan,”“potential,”“estimate,”“project,”“believe,”“intend,”“anticipate,”“expect,”“target” and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and expectations of management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: inflation and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase in the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans we have made and make; general economic conditions, either nationally or in our market areas, that are worse than expected, including potential recessionary conditions, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; including potential recessionary conditions, the imposition of tariffs or other domestic or international governmental policies; changes in the level and direction of loan delinquencies and write-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses; our ability to access cost-effective funding; fluctuations in real estate values and both residential and commercial real estate market conditions; demand for loans and deposits in our market area; our ability to implement and change our business strategies; competition among depository and other financial institutions; adverse changes in the securities or secondary mortgage markets; changes in laws or government regulations or policies affecting financial institutions, including changes in regulatory fees, capital requirements and insurance premiums; changes in monetary or fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and the Federal Reserve Board; changes in the quality or composition of our loan or investment portfolios; technological changes that may be more difficult or expensive than expected; a failure or breach of our operational or security systems or infrastructure, including cyber-attacks; the inability of third party providers to perform as expected; our ability to manage market risk, credit risk and operational risk in the current economic environment; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, the Securities and Exchange Commission or the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board; our ability to retain key employees; the current or anticipated impact of military conflict, terrorism or other geopolitical events; the ability of the U.S. Government to manage federal debt limits; and changes in the financial condition, results of operations or future prospects of issuers of securities that we own.

Because of these and other uncertainties, our actual future results may be materially different from the results indicated by these forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law or regulation, we do not undertake, and we specifically disclaim any obligation, to release publicly the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of the statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events.

Contact:

James D. Nesci

President and Chief Executive Officer

bluefoundrybank.com

...

201-972-8900