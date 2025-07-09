Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) Equips Liberia With A Modern Energy Data Management System

As part of its efforts to strengthen the regional energy data ecosystem, the ECOWAS Commission, through its Energy and Mines Directorate, has provided technical and financial support to the Liberian Ministry of Mines and Energy to set up the Liberia Energy Information System (Liberia-EIS).

An intensive training course for national stakeholders was held in Monrovia from the 30th of June to the 3rd of July 2025, using a practical, step-by-step approach. Participants were trained in the concepts and benefits of Energy Information Systems (EIS), the identification of key data producers, the management and analysis of energy databases, and the implementation of indicators for electricity, petroleum products, biomass and greenhouse gas emissions.

On the 4th of July 2025, this programme concluded with the official launch of the Liberia Energy Information System (LEIS), in the presence of:



Wilmot J. M. Paye, Liberia's Minister of Mines and Energy,

Charles Umehai, Minister of Energy,

Mr Bayaornibè Dabiré, Director of Energy and Mines at the ECOWAS Commission, Representatives of the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission (LERC), the Liberia Electricity Corporation (LEC), and the National Oil and Gas Corporation of Liberia (NOCAL).

In his speech, Minister Paye welcomed this ECOWAS initiative, which fills a major gap in data reliability. He stressed that the LEIS will play a key role in the development of evidence-based policies, strategic planning and transparency in the energy sector.

For his part, Mr Bayaornibè Dabiré recalled that“information is power, but only if it is shared, reliable and well used”. He called on national stakeholders to make full use of this tool to build a more resilient, equitable and sustainable energy future for Liberia.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).