Third Edition Of Information And Awareness Campaign For Small Cross-Border Traders Along The Abidjan Lagos Corridor: Official Launch Of The Lomé Stage

As part of the implementation of the third edition of the Information and Awareness Campaign for small-scale cross-border traders along the Abidjan – Lagos corridor, the Department of Human Development and Social Affairs in collaboration with the Department of Economic Affairs and Agriculture of the ECOWAS Commission organised the official launch of the Lomé stage on the 4th of July 2025 at the Hôtel 2 février in Lomé, Togo.

The launch ceremony was attended by Her Excellency Professor Kossiwa ZINSOU-KLASSO, Minister for Social Action, Solidarity and the Advancement of Women.

The aim of this campaign is to build on the achievements and results of the 2023 and 2024 Editions carried out along the Tema-Paga and Dakar-Banjul-Bissau Corridors in order to facilitate cross-border trade and improve the operations of small-scale women traders by enhancing their knowledge and understanding of the texts governing cross-border trade and related community initiatives.

The ceremony, which took place against the backdrop of ECOWAS' golden jubilee, was an opportunity to raise awareness among women traders of ECOWAS cross-border agri-food trade initiatives, policies and strategies, in particular the Regional Programme for the Integration of Agricultural Markets – PRIMA (2021-2026) covering Togo and Benin, and on building the capacity of women traders in the toolkit developed by ITC for women involved in small-scale cross-border trade (Transparency at the border and Combating gender-based violence).

The launch ceremony was attended by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Togolese Republic, the Ministry of Trade, Handicrafts and Local Consumption, Regional Integration and Togolese Abroad of the Togolese Republic, the ECOWAS Resident Representation in Togo, the ECOWAS National Office, the ECOWAS Regional Agency for Agriculture and Food, based in Lomé, the Togolese Chamber of Commerce, representatives of small-scale cross-border traders' associations and technical and financial partners.

