Lafleur Minerals Engages Bumigeme To Complete Valuation Report On Beacon Gold Mill

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) -("" or the "") is pleased to announce the engagement of Bumigeme Inc., an engineering firm located in the city of Montréal, Québec, specialized in the mining and mineral treatment field, to conduct a valuation report (the "") of the Company's wholly-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, for the purpose of funding and restarting the strategically-positioned Beacon Gold Mill in the prolific Abitibi gold belt, Canada's largest gold producing region.

The purpose of the Valuation Report will be to determine the replacement value of the Beacon Gold Mill and tailings storage facility (TSF) in view of the Company's near-term re-launch plan for processing mineralized material. The Valuation Report will incorporate critical factors, which include the Beacon Gold Mill as a fully permitted processing facility that has received over $20 million in equipment and other upgrades by its previous operator in 2022. The report also aims to emphasize the Company's unique position to capitalize on the current gold price and demand environment. The Valuation Report will evaluate the cost to rehabilitate the Beacon Mill and TSF and include a cost estimate to permit and build a similar gold mill and tailings storage facility today.

Completion of the Beacon Gold Mill Valuation Report is a value-added parameter that will further clarify the Company's intrinsic value to investors and potential partners, both from an asset value and from the perspective of its ability to monetize production in the current market. As LaFleur Minerals advances towards planned gold production and a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) intended to evaluate the potential economics of a large bulk sample and open-pit mining scenario at the Company's district-scale Swanson Gold Project and the processing of mineralized material at its Beacon Gold Mill, the independent third-party valuation is expected to facilitate additional permitting and work processes.

Considering the significant refurbishments that recently went into the mill, the Valuation Report will also support the Company's financing initiatives to secure debt and equity terms for the mill restart. The Company's comprehensive mill restart plan envisions minimal repairs and maintenance to the mill and TSF, complemented by the Company's $2.4 million reclamation bond as a financial backstop.

The independent Valuation Report is an opportunity to emphasize the Company's foundational value both to current shareholders and potential partners looking to monetize production via LaFleur Minerals' Beacon Mill and TSF facility. As LaFleur Minerals continues its path to production and further development it expects to experience a confluence of opportunity driven by its wholly owned assets and other regional opportunities.

With analysts at J.P. Morgan Research now expecting $4,100 per ounce gold prices for 2026 (source: link to June 10, 2025 article ), LaFleur Minerals is well-positioned to capitalize on record gold prices and investor demand for leveraged exposure to gold via near term gold producers located in secure jurisdictions.

QUALIFIED PERSON STATEMENT

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared and approved by Louis Martin, P.Geo. (OGQ), Exploration Manager and Technical Advisor of the Company and considered a Qualified Person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About LaFleur Minerals Inc.

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) is focused on the development of district-scale gold projects in the Abitibi Gold Belt near Val-d'Or, Québec. Our mission is to advance mining projects with a laser focus on our resource-stage Swanson Gold Project and the Beacon Gold Mill, which have significant potential to deliver long-term value. The Swanson Gold Project is approximately 16,600 hectares (166 km2) in size and includes several prospects rich in gold and critical metals previously held by Monarch Mining, Abcourt Mines, and Globex Mining. LaFleur has recently consolidated a large land package along a major structural break that hosts the Swanson, Bartec, and Jolin gold deposits and several other showings which make up the Swanson Gold Project. The Swanson Gold Project is easily accessible by road with a rail line running through the property allowing direct access to several nearby gold mills, further enhancing its development potential. Lafleur Minerals' fully-refurbished and permitted Beacon Gold Mill is capable of processing over 750 tonnes per day and is being considered for processing mineralized material at Swanson and for custom milling operations for other nearby gold projects.