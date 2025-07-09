Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Azerbaijan Details Number Of Inhabitants In Khankendi, Aghdara, And Khojaly

2025-07-09 08:05:04
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ The phased repatriation of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) to territories liberated from occupation is actively underway as part of the "Great Return" program, said Sabuhi Gahramanov, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Khankendi, Aghdara, and Khojaly districts, Trend reports.

Speaking at the IX meeting of diplomatic service heads in Khankendi, Gahramanov described the initiative as one of the most comprehensive social programs in the country's modern history.

“Each family is being provided with dignified living conditions on the liberated lands. Currently, nearly thirteen thousand people reside in the city of Khankendi and the districts of Aghdara and Khojaly. These include former IDPs, as well as employees of the public and private sectors and their families,” Gahramanov said.

