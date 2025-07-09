Azerbaijan Details Number Of Inhabitants In Khankendi, Aghdara, And Khojaly
Speaking at the IX meeting of diplomatic service heads in Khankendi, Gahramanov described the initiative as one of the most comprehensive social programs in the country's modern history.
“Each family is being provided with dignified living conditions on the liberated lands. Currently, nearly thirteen thousand people reside in the city of Khankendi and the districts of Aghdara and Khojaly. These include former IDPs, as well as employees of the public and private sectors and their families,” Gahramanov said.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment