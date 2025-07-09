Türkiye's Ankara Crowned Tourism Capital Of Turkic World For 2026

Türkiye's Ankara Crowned Tourism Capital Of Turkic World For 2026
The decision was made during the tenth meeting of tourism ministers from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states, held in Ankara.
Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy confirmed the news in a post on social media, calling the selection a natural fit.
“This title suits Ankara perfectly, given its rich history, culture, and spirit,” he said.
The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations.
