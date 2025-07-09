Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye's Ankara Crowned Tourism Capital Of Turkic World For 2026

Türkiye's Ankara Crowned Tourism Capital Of Turkic World For 2026


2025-07-09 08:05:02
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9.​ Türkiye's capital city of Ankara has been chosen as the "Tourism Capital of the Turkic World" for 2026, Trend reports.

The decision was made during the tenth meeting of tourism ministers from the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member states, held in Ankara.

Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy confirmed the news in a post on social media, calling the selection a natural fit.

“This title suits Ankara perfectly, given its rich history, culture, and spirit,” he said.

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS), previously known as the Turkic Council or the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States, is an intergovernmental entity that includes all but one of the internationally recognized Turkic sovereign nations. The primary objective is to foster extensive collaboration among the Turkic nations.

MENAFN09072025000187011040ID1109778932

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search