U.S. Gold Corp. To Participate In Alliance Global Partners Annual Mining & Critical Materials Virtual Conference Tuesday, July 15, 2025

CHEYENNE, Wyo., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU) is pleased to announce that Company management will participate in the Alliance Global Partners ("AGP") annual mining & critical material virtual conference on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 (the "Virtual Conference").

The Virtual Conference consists of 30-minute, 1-on-1 investor meetings, providing the Company with the opportunity to have face-to-face virtual conversations with investors.

Investors who wish to participate in the Virtual Conference can contact AGP via its AGP Events email address at - [email protected] .

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering, Inc. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "anticipates", "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to Company management's attendance at the Virtual Conference and the topics to be discussed in the 1-on-1 investor meetings. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

For further information

U.S. Gold Corp.

Investor Relations

+1 800 557 4550

[email protected]



