Ziggy Buys Houses Announces Nationwide 'WE BUY HOUSES FOR CASH!' Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Aurora, CO, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ziggy Buys Houses is excited to announce the launch of its nationwide 'WE BUY HOUSES FOR CASH' services, which have been expertly created by a team of experienced, ethical home buyers to provide homeowners with fast and hassle-free cash for houses option to sell their property.

Leveraging an extensive network of local real estate buyers in every market and with local title companies, Ziggy Buys Houses's new 'WE BUY HOUSES FOR CASH' services enable its team to buy real estate across all 50 states and ensure a smooth escrow and fast settlement process.



“Selling your home as-is at Ziggy Buys Houses is simple. We're here to assist homeowners facing any real estate challenge,” said a spokesperson for Ziggy Buys Houses.“Whether you're facing bankruptcy, a foreclosure auction, severe debt, underwater on your mortgage, exhausted from problematic tenants who need to be evicted, or simply seeking a fast sale without the hassle of real estate agents, we're prepared to make you a fast, all-cash offer!”



Ziggy Buys Houses understands that selling a house is a significant decision and is committed to helping homeowners feel supported and empowered to make informed decisions throughout the entire process. With personalized assistance from a dedicated team that prioritizes honesty, integrity, and transparency, the company offers tailored solutions that cater to each individual's unique needs and circumstances.



The company's simple 3 step process follows:

Submit the Form and be connected with a local home buyer.Get Cash Offers for your house from a local buyer with no pressure to sign.Get Paid by choosing a closing date that works best and gets paid cash in hand!

To eliminate all the hassles associated with selling a house through traditional methods, Ziggy Buys Houses buys properties in as-is condition, accommodates a preferred timeline for closing, and doesn't impose commissions or fees. The company also pays with cash to eliminate uncertainty in the closing process.



Some of the additional benefits of selling a home to Ziggy Buys Houses include:



Pay 0% in commission and NO fees.

The company covers all closing costs.

Close within 7-28 days or on a specific timeline.

Sell in“as-is” condition without making any repairs.

No formal inspections.

No open houses or endless showings. No appraisal or financing contingencies.

“Unlock the potential for a competitive cash offer by working with Ziggy Buys Houses! We want you to feel confident in your decision and avoid any seller's remorse. There is no pressure to take our offer if it's not the best offer for selling your home!” added the spokesperson for the company.



Whether a homeowner is ready to get started with their seamless home selling process or want to learn more about the straightforward 'WE BUY HOUSES FOR CASH' services at Ziggy Buys Houses , the team of cash home buyers invites them to contact them today at (844) 554-0451.



About Ziggy Buys Houses



Ziggy Buys Houses is a cash-for-houses company dedicated to helping homeowners overcome any real estate challenge. Whether facing bankruptcy, a foreclosure auction, severe debt, underwater on a mortgage, exhausted from problematic tenants who need to be evicted, or simply seeking a fast sale without the hassle of real estate agents, Ziggy Buys Houses has the experience and expertise to make a fast, all-cash offer.



More Information



To learn more about Ziggy Buys Houses and the launch of its nationwide 'WE BUY HOUSES FOR CASH' services, please visit the website at .



CONTACT: Ziggy Buys Houses 1400 S Potomac St STE 120 Aurora CO 80012 United States (844) 554-0451