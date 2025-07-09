403
Trump Admits Solving Ukraine Conflict is Difficult
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has recognized that bringing an end to the war in Ukraine has turned out to be more challenging than he initially believed.
He also expressed skepticism about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s commitment to halting the ongoing violence.
Since assuming office in January, the Republican leader has consistently pledged to quickly resolve the hostilities between Moscow and Kiev.
However, over time, Trump has admitted that achieving peace might not be as swift as his previously promised “24 hours.”
During a media briefing on Tuesday, Trump shared his disappointment with Putin, stating he was “not happy with Putin” and alleging, “he’s killing a lot of people,” including both Russian and Ukrainian soldiers.
He went on to claim that approximately 7,000 lives are being lost every week in the ongoing conflict.
In response to a journalist’s question about whether he intended to “act on that feeling,” Trump said, “I wouldn’t be telling you,” and mentioned that he preferred his next step to remain “a little surprise” for now.
The American president pointed to the recent U.S. military strike on Iran’s nuclear facility as an illustration of his preference for a strategy rooted in unpredictability.
“It’s turned out to be tougher,” Trump admitted when discussing his efforts to bring peace to Ukraine.
He also noted that Washington has supplied Kiev with what he described as the “best [military] equipment ever made.”
