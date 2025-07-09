Kerala: Woman On Nipah Contact List Dies In Malappuram Cremation Halted Pending Test Results

Malappuram: A woman listed as a high-risk contact in the ongoing Nipah surveillance has died in Kottakkal, Malappuram. According to the Health Department, she had been under intensive care after close contact with a young girl from Mankada who had earlier succumbed to the Nipah virus.

The woman, identified in the department's high-risk contact list, passed away this afternoon while still under observation. Her condition had raised concern due to her proximity to the deceased Nipah patient.

Health officials prevents cremation

Following her death, relatives had made arrangements to cremate the body. However, health officials intervened and halted the cremation, citing the need to follow infection control protocols. The Health Department instructed the family not to proceed with the cremation until her test results for Nipah virus are confirmed.

Review meeting

Recently, Kerala Health Minister Veena George chaired a review meeting regarding the prevention of the Nipah virus at the Collectorate Conference Hall in Malappuram. There are 461 people in the Nipah contact list, out of which 27 people are at a high risk, Health Minister Veena George said. Health Minister Veena George on Monday said, "There are currently 461 people in the Nipah contact list in the state. Out of these, 252 are from the Malappuram district and 209 are from the Palakkad district. 27 people are on the high-risk list. They are undergoing treatment in Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kannur and Ernakulam districts."

The minister added,“Out of 48 people in the contact list, 46 have tested negative. Out of these, 23 are in Manjeri Medical College and 23 in Kozhikode.” She added that the people on the high-risk list are in quarantine, and all persons on the list have been found. "It has been ensured that all the people on the high-risk list remain in quarantine. No person in the contact list is left unaccounted for. Police help has been sought for this," Veena George added.

Earlier on July 4, the health authorities in Kerala issued an alert after two suspected cases of Nipah were found in the state. Veena George said that the suspected cases of the Nipah virus are from the Palakkad and Malappuram districts.