Seaside Florida Vacation Rental Company Offers 20% Savings On Fall Stays

The Homeowner's Collection, Seaside's largest rental provider, is offering 20% off select stays from August 3, 2025 through November 21, 2025 when guests book by July 31, 2025.

SEASIDE, Fla., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals , Seaside's largest vacation rental company, today announced its "Fall Colors" savings event. Guests wanting to stay for three nights or longer can save 20% on select vacation cottages for stays between August 3rd and November 21st, 2025 with no date exclusions.

Seaside is an idyllic waterfront community in the Northwest Florida Panhandle. The picture-perfect town is tailormade for a relaxing getaway. Homeowner's Collection adds luxurious touches-like its concierge services and complimentary welcome tote with wine and two towels-to its stays, helping further create a calm, laid-back atmosphere that people desire when they want to unwind and recharge.

The Fall Colors promotion is a limited time offer. Bookings must be made by July 31, 2025, and there is a three-night minimum stay. For a complete list of participating cottages and their availability, as well as promotion details, visit the Fall Colors savings page . Guests can book online using the promo code FALL25.

Enjoy a fall escape where the warmth lingers, the events continue, and the crowds thin out. From a lively Labor Day weekend concert and Saturday morning Farmer's Markets to Friday night movies under the stars, Fall is a magical time to visit Seaside, Florida.

Way Back (pet friendly) and Lime House are just some of the cottages included in the Fall Colors promotion.

Homeowner's Collection has a wide portfolio of private cottages, ranging from family friendly cottages like Oh Happy Day close to the beach to to fun beachy three-bedroom residences, such as the Oasis cottage.

Besides offering the most homes to choose from, Homeowner's Collection is one of the only vacation rental providers in the community that offers guests the option of next-day check-in for their trips, making spontaneous visits to enchanting Seaside possible. Guests can avoid up to 12 percent of fees when they book directly on Homeowner's Collection website.

About Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals

Homeowner's Collection Vacation Rentals is an exclusive collection of premier vacation rentals operated by the homeowners of Seaside, Florida. The company is the largest Seaside, Florida vacation rental company, exclusive to Seaside, Florida properties, and the only company that is located onsite in Seaside. Homeowner's Collection manages more than 200 vacation rentals and The Court directly in Seaside, one of America's most celebrated beachfront communities.

