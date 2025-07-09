FTI Consulting Expands Export Controls, Sanctions And Trade Practice With Appointment Of Two Industry Leaders

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Eva Tomlinson as a Senior Managing Director and Breck Heidlberg as a Managing Director in the Export Controls, Sanctions and Trade practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Ms. Tomlinson and Mr. Heidlberg bring more than 40 years of combined expertise in global trade strategy, regulatory compliance and national security guidance, deepening FTI Consulting's capabilities to lead clients through evolving geopolitical and tariff environments.

“Adding Eva and Breck continues our commitment to invest in top-tier global trade talent,” said Anthony J. Ferrante , Global Head of the Cybersecurity and Export Controls, Sanctions and Trade practices.“Both have complementary skillsets and join at an exciting time of growth for us, bolstering our ability to lead clients through an incredibly challenging trade landscape.”

Ms. Tomlinson, who is based in Chicago, joins the firm with more than two decades of experience in Foreign-Trade Zone (“FTZ”) solutions, tariff mitigation strategies and digital transformation of supply chain governance. Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Ms. Tomlinson founded and built a multimillion-dollar advisory firm focused on FTZ solutions and tariff mitigation strategies. Following the firm's acquisition by UPS, she joined UPS Trade Advisory Services as a vice president, where she led the development and implementation of the company's FTZ strategy and operations across multiple sectors.

In her role at FTI Consulting, Ms. Tomlinson will drive the firm's trade and customs services, focusing on trade compliance, supply chain optimization and tariff mitigation, including FTZ strategies.

Commenting on her appointment, Ms. Tomlinson said,“I'm excited to join a firm with a strong reputation for diligence and expertise, and a clear commitment to growing its trade and customs capabilities - especially in today's complex and tariff-heavy environment. That foundation creates a powerful platform to deliver impactful outcomes and help safeguard our clients' interests as they navigate both the current landscape and what lies ahead in an increasingly uncertain global trade climate.”

Mr. Heidlberg, who is based in Atlanta, will expand FTI Consulting's export controls and sanctions advisory services, helping clients navigate risk and compliance issues by leading investigations, identifying program gaps and opportunities and advising on remediation measures. He joins the firm from Microsoft, where he led global initiatives for the company's trade compliance team, building scalable risk mitigation programs to comply with evolving government regulations and address export controls and sanctions risks impacting the company's cloud, AI and emerging technology businesses. Previously, he worked as an in-house ethics and compliance leader at The Coca-Cola Company and served for a decade in the U.S. government, including at the U.S. Department of State and CIA.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Heidlberg said,“As geopolitical tensions and regulatory scrutiny have complicated export controls and sanctions compliance, FTI Consulting is best positioned to help clients navigate risk and uncertainty across jurisdictions and industries. I'm very excited to join an advisory firm that prioritizes expertise and collaboration with a team of rich, diverse backgrounds.”

