India Gets Sued Over E-Waste Disposal Policies
(MENAFN) Several international corporations, including South Korean tech giants LG and Samsung, along with the American air conditioning leader Carrier, have initiated legal action against the Indian government concerning its recently implemented electronic waste management policy.
On Tuesday, the Delhi High Court reviewed petitions opposing the updated e-waste disposal regulations, which have caused an increase in the fees manufacturers are required to pay recyclers for processing electronic waste.
According to a news agency, the Indian government has urged the court to reject these legal challenges.
Under the revised guidelines, a minimum fee of 22 Indian rupees (approximately USD0.26) per kilogram must be paid by manufacturers for recycling consumer electronic products.
Corporations argue that this change will significantly raise their expenses, estimating the new charges to be 5 to 15 times greater than the existing rates, effectively tripling their costs.
In a detailed 380-page document submitted to the court, Carrier criticized the Indian government’s e-waste regulations as unjust and capricious, as reported by a news outlet.
The U.S.-based firm contended that recyclers were willing to maintain operations at previous pricing levels and that governmental interference in private contracts between companies and recyclers is unwarranted, the report noted.
Carrier’s court submission, quoted by the news outlet, stated: ”The burden of the benefit being given to the recyclers has been put on the producers, which is unfair and arbitrary.”
