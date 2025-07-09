Over 1,000 Maoists Surrender Under 'Lon Varratu' Drive As 12 More Maoists Lay Down Arms In Chhatisgarh's Dantewada

MENAFN - IANS) Dantewada, July 9 (IANS) In a landmark achievement for Chhattisgarh's counter-insurgency and rehabilitation efforts, the Dantewada police have claimed that more than 1,000 Maoists have surrendered under the state's flagship 'Lon Varratu' (Come Back Home) campaign, officials said.

Launched in June 2020, the initiative has now crossed a historic milestone, with 1,005 former insurgents laying down arms and rejoining mainstream society, officials added.

Of the 1,005 who have surrendered so far, 813 are men and 192 are women.

As many as 249 of the Maoists who surrendered were carrying cash rewards totalling nearly Rs 5 crore.

In a joint press conference organised here, Bastar range Inspector General of Police Sundarraj P, Deputy Inspector General of Police Kamal Lochan Kashyap, CRPF Dantewada Range Deputy Inspector General of Police Rakesh Choudhary and Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai told that on July 9, 12 more Maoists, including nine with bounties on their heads, surrendered before senior police and CRPF officials in Dantewada.

Among them were high-ranking operatives such as a divisional committee member from West Bastar, a medical team associate, and a section commander from the Maad division.

One Maoist couple was also among those who surrendered.

The campaign, which began with the aim of encouraging disillusioned Maoists to abandon violence and reintegrate into civil life, has seen participation from insurgents across Dantewada and neighbouring districts like Sukma, Bijapur, and Narayanpur.

Authorities attribute the success of the campaign to a combination of sustained security operations, community outreach, and the state's comprehensive rehabilitation policy.

Surrendered Maoists are offered Rs 50,000 in immediate financial aid, along with access to skill development programmes, agricultural land, housing, and healthcare.

Police officials say the campaign has struck an emotional chord with many cadres, who have grown disillusioned with the Maoist ideology, internal exploitation, and the hardships of jungle life.

The initiative has also been bolstered by strategic pressure from security forces and increasing awareness among tribal communities about the benefits of peace and development.

The Dantewada police, along with CRPF battalions and Intelligence units, have played a pivotal role in facilitating these surrenders.

Officials emphasised that the campaign will continue, offering a dignified path back to society for those willing to renounce violence.

The 'Lon Varratu' campaign stands as a testament to the power of dialogue, trust-building, and inclusive governance in addressing long-standing insurgencies.