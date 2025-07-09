Gastech 2025 Announces Key Speaker Line-Up, Bringing Global Energy Leaders And Innovators To Milan



As the premier global gathering for natural gas, LNG, and other energy-related sectors, Gastech has just announced an elite speaker line-up for 2025, with leading CEOs such as Wael Sawan from Shell, Patrick Pouyanné from TotalEnergies, and Claudio Descalzi from Eni already confirmed to attend.

Taking place in Milan from 9–12 September, the event will also host distinguished energy ministers from Europe and beyond - including H.E. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises & Made In Italy; H.E. Péter Szijjártó, Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade, and Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency. Over four days, Gastech 2025 will welcome more than 1,000 speakers from over 150 different countries, as its expert-led conference programmes and packed exhibition floor will provide the dynamic and inclusive platform needed to build powerful alliances, drive actionable dialogue, and accelerate a resilient, low-carbon energy future.

MILAN, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Gastech, the world's largest conference and exhibition for natural gas, LNG, hydrogen, climate technologies, and AI-powered solutions, has unveiled its highly anticipated speaker line-up for 2025. Among the names of confirmed participants are industry-leading CEOs, government ministers, policymakers and innovators, including:



H.E. Adolfo Urso, Minister of Enterprises & Made in Italy, Italy

H.E. Eng. Karim Badawi, Minister for Petroleum & Mineral Resources, Arab Republic of Egypt

H.E. Hayyan Abdul Ghani Al-Sawad, Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Oil, Iraq

H.E. Mohamed Ould Khaled, Minister of Energy & Petroleum, Mauritania

H.E. Dr. Khalifa Rajab Abdulsadek, Minister of Oil & Gas, Government of National Unity, Libya

H.E. Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs & Trade, Hungary

Rt. Hon. Ekperikpe Ekpo, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Nigeria

H.E. Joseph Saddi, Minister of Energy & Water, Lebanon

Dr. Fatih Birol, Executive Director, International Energy Agency

Wael Sawan, CEO, Shell

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman & CEO, TotalEnergies

Claudio Descalzi, CEO, Eni

Jack Fusco, Director, President & CEO, Cheniere Energy

Richard Holtum, CEO Trafigura

Horacio Marín, CEO, YPF

Christina Verchere, CEO, OMV Petrom

Russell Hardy, CEO, Vitol Michael Lewis, CEO, Uniper

At a time when geopolitical shifts, technological advancements, and population growth are causing modern energy demand to evolve and intensify, Gastech 2025 provides a unique opportunity for these powerful actors to connect, cooperate, and deliver tangible progress on the world's energy priorities. With representation from around the globe and across the value chain, the event will foster productive exchanges between its distinguished speakers, as they unite around pragmatic strategies and dependable resources that can satisfy the essential need for energy security and accessibility.

Gastech's Strategic Conference will be a driving force behind this collaborative and inclusive effort to address key developments currently shaping global energy systems. Across more than 150 sessions and a variety of panel formats - including executive leadership panels, ministerial panels and keynote speeches – the conference will enable greater alignment amongst decisionmakers on policy frameworks, investment models, and innovative solutions that will not only grow the industry, but enhance its ability to provide secure, stable and sustainable energy for billions worldwide.

Over four days, the Strategic Conference will offer attendees a chance to hear directly from CEOs, government ministers, and international investors, as they take on the defining issues of this moment and chart the future of energy together. One such opportunity will be the session entitled "Leading through the realities of energy sector transformation: AI, investment, and the future of gas & LNG", in which Wael Sawan, CEO of Shell , will look to answer a pressing question facing all energy companies: how can the industry navigate complex challenges while ensuring resilience and competitiveness in a decarbonising world?

Gastech's expert-led discussions are set to focus heavily on technology, exploring new ways to develop and scale key solutions that are critical to the efficiency, flexibility, and sustainability of modern energy supply. In the session "Activating breakthrough technologies and strategic partnerships to realign business models for a new energy era", Patrick Pouyann é of TotalEnergies and Trafigura CEO Richard Holtum will share exclusive insights into the business strategies and cross-sector collaborations that are needed to maximise the impact of new innovations – such as AI, hydrogen, and carbon capture - and harness the power of natural gas and LNG.

Against the backdrop of Europe's sharpening demand for geopolitical consistency and supply stability, Gastech 2025 will also gather some of the continent's major players to drive immediate action on urgent energy challenges and foster relationships that will support long-term ambitions. Ministers from Italy, Hungary, and Cyprus will speak on high-level panels alongside their international counterparts, while Claudio Descalzi of Eni will give an inside look at how diverse assets, innovative technologies, and strategic investments are helping his company shape a secure, affordable, and sustainable energy future for Italy and Europe.

More than an industry gathering, Gastech is a catalyst for collaborative development, bridging policy, technology, and finance to accelerate a just and inclusive energy systems transformation. By convening the world's most influential decisionmakers and boldest innovators, Gastech 2025 is set to spark the ideas, partnerships, and solutions that will define the future of global energy growth and leadership.

