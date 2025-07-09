Brendan Rineer, AT&T Associate Vice President Of Sales, Joins National Lifeline Association Board Of Directors As Nala Honors Stephen Klein's 13 Years Of Board Service

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Brendan's career is characterized by a consistent drive for innovation and a track record of success. He is an award-winning leader who has excelled in building strong client relationships, analyzing competitive markets, and implementing cutting-edge strategies that consistently deliver results. His expertise extends to performance-driven data insights, business analysis, and negotiation, earning him recognition as a trailblazer in meeting and exceeding organizational goals. Beyond his professional accomplishments, Brendan actively contributes to his community, supporting causes such as the Boys and Girls Club, JAG-Kansas, Junior Achievement, and serving on the Board of Directors for "Back on My Feet."

A native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Brendan is an accomplished academic with three B.A. degrees in Economics, Spanish, and Latin American Studies, along with a Master of Business Administration. Representing AT&T, he's appeared on influential media platforms including Fox, Telemundo, and Univision, where he champions key initiatives and industry advancements. Brendan has also served as a Sponsor for HITEC – Hispanic IT Executive Council, further showcasing his commitment to supporting diversity and leadership in the tech industry.

NaLA Board Chairman, David B. Dorwart, shared his enthusiasm for Brendan's election, stating, "Brendan Rineer's vast expertise, drive, and dedication throughout his career will be invaluable as we work toward bridging the digital divide and ensuring accessible communications for all Americans. His proven ability to lead and innovate will be instrumental in advancing NaLA's mission."

The association also takes this opportunity to express its profound gratitude to Stephen Klein, outgoing NaLA Board Member and CEO of SafetyNet Wireless, for his remarkable 13 years of dedicated service. Under Stephen's leadership and guidance, NaLA made significant strides in expanding access to essential communication services for underserved communities by working closely with lawmakers and regulators to enhance.

"Stephen Klein has been a pillar of this organization," added Chairman Dorwart. "His commitment to advancing NaLA's vision was unwavering, and his contributions over the past 13 years have left an indelible impact. On behalf of the Board, we extend our heartfelt thanks and best wishes for his continued success with SafetyNet Wireless."

NaLA remains at the forefront of advocating for Lifeline and Affordable Connectivity Program participants, ensuring equitable access to essential telecommunications. Brendan Rineer's election reflects the association's commitment to fostering fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to meet today's and tomorrow's challenges.

Brendan Rineer sits on the NaLA Board with the following other members:

David B. Dorwart, NaLA Board Chairman and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Assist Wireless and Boomerang Wireless; David Avilla, Associate Vice President of TracFone; Chuck Campbell, founding partner of CGM Solutions; Jose Cortes, Chief Strategy Officer and General Counsel of TSB, Inc. and Easy Wireless; Danielle Perry, Chief Compliance Officer at TruConnect; and Calen Schultz, Managing Director of Community Outreach Partnerships.

About the National Lifeline Association

The National Lifeline Association (NaLA) stands as the sole industry trade group dedicated exclusively to supporting the Lifeline program and the former Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) within the communications marketplace. NaLA works toward preserving and advancing Lifeline and other low-income connectivity programs through stakeholder engagement, education, collaboration, and advocacy. NaLA supports all stakeholders in pursuing a common goal: voice, text, and broadband connectivity for all Americans. Through NaLA's ecosystem-wide membership that includes service providers, distributors, network access aggregators, compliance and software solutions vendors, device manufacturers, program supporters, and beneficiaries, NaLA provides a platform to enable and realize the goal of getting and keeping every low-income American connected to essential communications services. For more information on NaLA, visit .

