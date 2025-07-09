403
Indonesia Ferry Tragedy Leaves 12 Dead, 23 Missing
(MENAFN) The confirmed death toll from the ferry that capsized in Indonesia’s Bali Strait last Wednesday has climbed to 12, authorities announced, as the search intensifies for 23 individuals still unaccounted for.
Ribut Eko Suyanto, deputy for search and rescue operations at the National Search and Rescue Agency, stated that two additional bodies were found early Wednesday morning by local fishermen off the coast of Bali. These discoveries bring the total number of confirmed dead to 12, while 30 passengers have been rescued.
Rescue teams resumed their efforts Wednesday, sweeping the area by air, on the water’s surface, and below it. A remotely operated vehicle from the National Transportation Safety Committee (KNKT) has been deployed to aid in underwater detection, according to KNKT chief Soejanto Tjahjono.
The wooden ferry had been carrying 53 passengers along with 12 crew members when it sank en route from Ketapang Seaport in Banyuwangi, East Java, to Gilimanuk Seaport in Jembrana Regency, Bali, last Wednesday.
