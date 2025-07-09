Return To Ritual: Celebrate Self-Care Month With BUFARMA Skincare

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 30 June 2025 – In celebration of Self-Care Month (24 June – 24 July), BUFARMA invites you to reset your skincare ritual with science-led, sustainable formulations designed to nourish the skin and restore balance. Whether you're navigating a busy travel schedule, long workdays or simply seeking a moment of calm, BUFARMA embraces a slow beauty philosophy rooted in tradition, care and results.

Backed by three generations of Italian pharmacy expertise, BUFARMA harnesses the power of buffalo milk—naturally rich in ceramides, lipids, calcium and essential vitamins—to hydrate, strengthen and protect the skin barrier. Each formula offers a holistic, modern approach to self-care that puts your skin's well-being first.







Begin your ritual with the Comforting Milky Cleanser, a gentle formula powered by buffalo milk, hazelnut oil and floral extracts. It soothes while effectively removing daily impurities—leaving skin calm, clean and balanced.

For a deeper refresh, reach for the Soft Creamy Scrub, a sensory blend of apricot seeds, coffee powder and skin-loving oils that softly exfoliates without stripping, revealing smooth, radiant skin.

Hydration follows with the Replenishing Milk Essence Serum—a silky treatment formulated with hyaluronic acid derivative, ceramides and grape stem cell extract. This nutrient-rich serum moisturises, revitalises and helps protect the skin's youthful glow.

At night, complete your routine with the Bare Skin Night Cream, a rich yet breathable formula that works while you rest. Infused with buffalo milk, botanical oils, ceramides and actives, it supports overnight recovery and prepares skin to meet the day ahead.







BUFARMA's commitment to self-care extends to sustainability: each product is housed in fully recyclable aluminium bottles and tubs, with metal-free pumps inspired by traditional Italian milk cans. Clean for your skin, kind to the planet.

Let this month be a return to intention, simplicity and softness, starting with your skin.

Posted by : DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 13042 times

PR Category : Beauty and Cosmetics

Posted on : Monday, June 30, 2025 5:28:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4), useragent :

Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of DubaiPRNetwork. 13042 times: Monday, June 30, 2025 5:28:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4), useragent :Replication or redistribution in whole or in part is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of DubaiPRNetwork. Check our Privicy Policy