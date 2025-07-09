Kaspi.Kz To Announce 2Nd Quarter & 1St Half 2025 Financial Results On 4Th August
2 nd Quarter & 1 st Half 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
Monday, 4th August, 2025
To pre-register for this call, please go to the following link:
You will receive your access details via email.
About Kaspi.kz
Kaspi.kz's mission is to improve people's lives by developing innovative mobile products and services. To deliver upon this we operate a unique two-sided Super App model – Kaspi.kz Super App for consumers and Kaspi Pay Super App for merchants.
Through these Super Apps consumers and merchants can access our leading Payments, Marketplace, and Fintech Platforms. All our services are designed to be highly relevant to users' everyday needs and enable consumers and merchants to connect and transact between themselves.
The combination of a large, highly engaged consumer and merchant base, best-in-class, highly relevant digital products and a capex lite approach, results in strong top-line growth, a profitable business model and enables us to continue innovating, delighting our users and fulfilling our mission.
In January 2025, Kaspi.kz acquired a 65.41% stake in Hepsiburada, one of the leading e-commerce companies in Türkiye.
Harvard Business School has written two case studies on Kaspi.kz which it continues to teach to its MBA students.
Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.
For further information
David Ferguson, ... +44 7427 751 275
