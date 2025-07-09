403
US Supreme Court lets Trump to lay off thousands of federal employees
(MENAFN) The U.S. Supreme Court has lifted a previous lower court ruling that had temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order directing mass layoffs across federal agencies.
“Because the government is likely to succeed on its argument that the executive order and memorandum are lawful ... we grant the application,” the court stated in a brief order. “We express no view on the legality of any agency RIF (large-scale reductions in force) and reorganization plan produced or approved pursuant to the executive order and memorandum.”
Back in February, Trump unveiled a broad directive instructing federal departments to begin preparing for large-scale reductions in force. Shortly after, his administration issued a supporting memorandum that criticized the federal system as “costly, inefficient and deeply in debt,” attributing these problems to “unproductive and unnecessary programs that benefit radical interest groups.”
Under the terms of the memo, federal agency leaders were required to submit their initial layoff proposals to both the Office of Management and Budget and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management within two weeks.
