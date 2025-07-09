Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
US Supreme Court lets Trump to lay off thousands of federal employees

US Supreme Court lets Trump to lay off thousands of federal employees


2025-07-09 07:14:35
(MENAFN) The U.S. Supreme Court has lifted a previous lower court ruling that had temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's executive order directing mass layoffs across federal agencies.

“Because the government is likely to succeed on its argument that the executive order and memorandum are lawful ... we grant the application,” the court stated in a brief order. “We express no view on the legality of any agency RIF (large-scale reductions in force) and reorganization plan produced or approved pursuant to the executive order and memorandum.”

Back in February, Trump unveiled a broad directive instructing federal departments to begin preparing for large-scale reductions in force. Shortly after, his administration issued a supporting memorandum that criticized the federal system as “costly, inefficient and deeply in debt,” attributing these problems to “unproductive and unnecessary programs that benefit radical interest groups.”

Under the terms of the memo, federal agency leaders were required to submit their initial layoff proposals to both the Office of Management and Budget and the U.S. Office of Personnel Management within two weeks.

MENAFN09072025000045017281ID1109778661

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search