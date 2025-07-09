Cabinet Reviews Municipal Operations, Advances Local Administration Reform

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 9 (Petra) -- The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, on Wednesday discussed measures to ensure the continued efficient operation of municipalities across the Kingdom and to maintain the quality of services provided to citizens.The discussions follow the government's decision last Sunday to dissolve municipal and governorate councils in preparation for updating legislation governing local administration. This move is part of the broader political modernization process, which includes reforming municipal and local systems nationwide.During the session, Minister of Local Administration Walid Masri delivered a briefing on the activities and responsibilities of the temporary committees appointed to oversee municipal affairs, as well as the mechanisms established for monitoring and evaluating theirperformance in the coming period.The Cabinet underscored the importance of these temporary committees carrying out their roles in full coordination with various relevant entities to ensure continuity in municipal services, improve governance, enhance infrastructure development, advance service automation, and complete ongoing projects in line with established plans.The Cabinet emphasized the necessity of continuously assessing and monitoring the committees' performance to guarantee high-quality and equitable services for citizens.Additionally, the Cabinet discussed forthcoming steps to sustain dialogue on reforming legislation related to local administration, in line with the government's commitment, as stated in its ministerial declaration, to modernize laws and enhance municipal governance.Prime Minister Hassan directed that the pace of national dialogue on legislative reform should increase and that all relevant stakeholders be involved to ensure the adoption of laws that strengthen the operations of municipalities and provincial councils and elevate their performance to the desired standards.Discussions on reforming local administration laws began in early June, following recommendations from the Royal Committee for Modernizing the Political System. These deliberations are set to continue in the coming months.