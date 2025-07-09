Tajikistan's Parliament To Establish Friendship Group With Kyrgyzstan
He made the statement during a meeting with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov today as part of the president's official visit to Tajikistan.
Idizoda noted that the group will help strengthen inter-parliamentary ties and enhance bilateral cooperation. During the talks, he also wished Kyrgyzstan success in its chairmanship of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and acknowledged the country's active role in regional processes.
For his part, Zhaparov underscored that the cultivation of amicable and neighborly dynamics with Tajikistan constitutes a pivotal axis of Kyrgyzstan's overarching foreign policy framework. In the framework of enhancing legislative collaboration, the Kyrgyz head of state advocated for the establishment of a bilateral inter-parliamentary apparatus encompassing pertinent committees and camaraderie factions.
It was noted that such a format could give additional momentum to constructive dialogue between Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at all levels. Moreover, it is expected to support the development of cultural and diaspora ties between the peoples of the two countries.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Robocorp Debuts World's First Search Engine That Converts Human Data And Expertise Into Crypto Income
- Hyra Network Honored As Technology Startup Of The Year At The 2025 Globee® Awards
- Gelato And Morpho Partner To Offer Embedded Crypto-Backed Loans For Wallets, Brokers, And Fintech Apps
- WEMADE & Redlab Unleash Web3 MMORPG Global Pre-Registration Open For Aug 2025
- B2BROKER Partners With Website Studio Agency To Offer Website Solutions For Financial Brokers
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Bitcoin Venture Studio Thesis* Acquires Lolli Rewards Platform To Kick Off BTC Ecosystem Expansion
CommentsNo comment