President Zelensky Arrives In Italy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The announcement was made by the press service of the President of Ukraine, according to a Ukrinform correspondent.

During his visit, President Zelensky is expected to have a private audience with Pope Leo XIV and hold a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella.

The visit program also includes a scheduled meeting today in Rome between Zelensky and Keith Kellogg, the U.S. President's Special Envoy for Ukraine.

On July 10–11, Rome will host the 4th International Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2025), in which President Zelensky will participate.

Kellogg plans to meet Zelensky in Rome during URC 2025 – media

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Zelensky's last visit to Italy took place on January 9, 2025, during which he held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and President Mattarella. The key topics then included preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, coordination of international peace efforts, and Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration.

Photo: Screenshot from video