Canpr Engages Arcstone Securities And Investments Corp. As M&A Advisor To Accelerate Expansion Into Staffing And Recruitment

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 9, 2025) - CanPR Technology Ltd. (TSXV: WPR) ("" or the ""), a leading technology-driven provider of immigration administration and newcomer support services, is pleased to announce it has engaged ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp. ("") as an M&A advisor. This engagement marks a pivotal step as CanPR launches its acquisition-led expansion into the staffing and recruitment sector, complementing its already profitable visa and immigration administration business.

A Natural Progression: "Application to Advancement"

CanPR's mission is to empower newcomers to North America from their first visa application through to career advancement. The Company's expansion into staffing and recruitment is a natural evolution of its platform, enabling CanPR to offer a seamless, end-to-end journey for immigrants and job seekers-from application and settlement to employment and professional growth.

"Engaging ArcStone as our M&A advisor is a strategic move that will help accelerate our growth and integration in the staffing and recruitment space," said Akshat Soni, CEO of CanPR. "ArcStone's cross-border expertise, deep relationships in North American capital markets, and proven track record in M&A advisory, will be instrumental as we execute our acquisition strategy and deliver on our vision of supporting newcomers every step of the way."

Strategic Rationale for the Engagement



Accelerating Growth: ArcStone will advise CanPR on identifying, evaluating, and executing acquisitions of staffing and recruitment firms that complement CanPR's technology platform and client base.

Unlocking Synergies: The partnership enables CanPR to integrate employment solutions with its immigration services, offering unmatched value to newcomers and employers alike. Operational Excellence: ArcStone's experience in complex, multifaceted, cross-border M&A and integration will help ensure seamless execution and value creation for CanPR's shareholders and stakeholders.

About CanPR Technology Ltd.

CanPR is a technology leader in Canadian immigration administration, providing digital solutions that simplify the newcomer journey. With a rapidly growing user base and a commitment to innovation, CanPR's platform supports clients from visa application through to employment and community integration.

About ArcStone Securities and Investments Corp.

ArcStone is a cross-border financial services firm with offices in Toronto, New York, and Dallas specializing in M&A, capital markets advisory, and strategic growth solutions for mid-market companies. ArcStone's team brings decades of experience guiding public and private issuers through complex transactions, with a focus on high-growth sectors and cross-border opportunities. For more, visit .

Forward-Looking Information

Certain information and statements in this news release contain and constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements as defined under applicable securities laws (collectively, " forward-looking statements "). Forward-looking statements normally contain words like 'believe', 'expect', 'anticipate', 'plan', 'intend', 'continue', 'estimate', 'may', 'will', 'should', 'ongoing' and similar expressions, and within this news release include any statements (express or implied) respecting the future growth of the Company, the Company's future financial performance, the level of immigration into Canada and the Company executing on its acquisition strategy.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, actions, or developments and are based on expectations, assumptions and other factors that management currently believes are relevant, reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, including, without limitation, the assumption that the Company is able to meet their respective future objectives and priorities and assumptions concerning general economic growth and the absence of unforeseen changes in the legislative and regulatory framework for the Company.

Although management believes that the forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results could be substantially different due to the risks and uncertainties associated with and inherent to CANPR's business. Material risks and uncertainties applicable to the forward-looking statements set out herein include but are not limited to: intense competition in all aspects of business; reliance on limited management resources; general economic risks; new laws and regulations affecting immigration into various countries and risk of litigation. Although CANPR has attempted to identify factors that may cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, predicted, estimated or intended.

Also, many of the factors are beyond the control of CANPR . Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. CANPR undertakes no obligation to reissue or update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events after the date hereof except as may be required by law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified by this cautionary statement.

