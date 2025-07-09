403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan, Turkiye Discuss Defense Cooperation
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, July 9 (KUNA) - Pakistan and Turkiye discussed, Wednesday, evolving regional security dynamics, progress of ongoing defense cooperation and prospects for future collaboration in emerging domains of warfare.
According to a press release issued by the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a high-level delegation led by Turkish Minister of Defense, Yasar Guler, who called on Pakistan's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu during a visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad.
The meeting encompassed discussions on evolving regional security dynamics, progress of ongoing defense cooperation and prospects for future collaboration in emerging domains of warfare.
During the meeting, the Air Chief highlighted the ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, emphasizing the common aspirations and strategic convergence that bind the two nations.
He reaffirmed Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) steadfast resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the domains of advanced training and aerospace technologies.
Both dignitaries also agreed on the establishment of dedicated joint working groups to streamline and accelerate progress across various sectors of mutual interest, said ISPR.
During the meeting, the Turkish Minister of Defense lauded PAF's exceptional performance in the recent conflict with India, commending its operational preparedness and resolute defense of national sovereignty.
Highlighting the long-standing ties between Turkiye and Pakistan, Yasar Guler conveyed Turkiye's desire to bolster bilateral defense relations through deeper industry-to-industry collaboration.
He particularly emphasized the need to explore joint ventures in cutting-edge domains, including niche disruptive technologies, advanced avionics and unmanned aerial systems.
The visiting Turkish Defense Minister also expressed his appreciation for PAF's continued support in the pilot exchange programme, which he termed as a vital initiative for fostering professional growth and operational understanding between the two Air Forces.
The ISPR states that both dignitaries concurred on finalizing the modalities for enhanced training collaboration and reaffirmed their strong commitment to expanding the scale and scope of joint bilateral and multilateral air exercises.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interest. (end)
sbk
According to a press release issued by the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a high-level delegation led by Turkish Minister of Defense, Yasar Guler, who called on Pakistan's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu during a visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad.
The meeting encompassed discussions on evolving regional security dynamics, progress of ongoing defense cooperation and prospects for future collaboration in emerging domains of warfare.
During the meeting, the Air Chief highlighted the ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, emphasizing the common aspirations and strategic convergence that bind the two nations.
He reaffirmed Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) steadfast resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the domains of advanced training and aerospace technologies.
Both dignitaries also agreed on the establishment of dedicated joint working groups to streamline and accelerate progress across various sectors of mutual interest, said ISPR.
During the meeting, the Turkish Minister of Defense lauded PAF's exceptional performance in the recent conflict with India, commending its operational preparedness and resolute defense of national sovereignty.
Highlighting the long-standing ties between Turkiye and Pakistan, Yasar Guler conveyed Turkiye's desire to bolster bilateral defense relations through deeper industry-to-industry collaboration.
He particularly emphasized the need to explore joint ventures in cutting-edge domains, including niche disruptive technologies, advanced avionics and unmanned aerial systems.
The visiting Turkish Defense Minister also expressed his appreciation for PAF's continued support in the pilot exchange programme, which he termed as a vital initiative for fostering professional growth and operational understanding between the two Air Forces.
The ISPR states that both dignitaries concurred on finalizing the modalities for enhanced training collaboration and reaffirmed their strong commitment to expanding the scale and scope of joint bilateral and multilateral air exercises.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interest. (end)
sbk
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment