Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Pakistan, Turkiye Discuss Defense Cooperation


2025-07-09 07:07:43
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, July 9 (KUNA) - Pakistan and Turkiye discussed, Wednesday, evolving regional security dynamics, progress of ongoing defense cooperation and prospects for future collaboration in emerging domains of warfare.
According to a press release issued by the media and public relations wing of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a high-level delegation led by Turkish Minister of Defense, Yasar Guler, who called on Pakistan's Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Sidhu during a visit to Air Headquarters, Islamabad.
The meeting encompassed discussions on evolving regional security dynamics, progress of ongoing defense cooperation and prospects for future collaboration in emerging domains of warfare.
During the meeting, the Air Chief highlighted the ties between Pakistan and Turkiye, emphasizing the common aspirations and strategic convergence that bind the two nations.
He reaffirmed Pakistan Air Force's (PAF) steadfast resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the domains of advanced training and aerospace technologies.
Both dignitaries also agreed on the establishment of dedicated joint working groups to streamline and accelerate progress across various sectors of mutual interest, said ISPR.
During the meeting, the Turkish Minister of Defense lauded PAF's exceptional performance in the recent conflict with India, commending its operational preparedness and resolute defense of national sovereignty.
Highlighting the long-standing ties between Turkiye and Pakistan, Yasar Guler conveyed Turkiye's desire to bolster bilateral defense relations through deeper industry-to-industry collaboration.
He particularly emphasized the need to explore joint ventures in cutting-edge domains, including niche disruptive technologies, advanced avionics and unmanned aerial systems.
The visiting Turkish Defense Minister also expressed his appreciation for PAF's continued support in the pilot exchange programme, which he termed as a vital initiative for fostering professional growth and operational understanding between the two Air Forces.
The ISPR states that both dignitaries concurred on finalizing the modalities for enhanced training collaboration and reaffirmed their strong commitment to expanding the scale and scope of joint bilateral and multilateral air exercises.
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Minister of National Defense Yasar Guler arrived in Pakistan on Wednesday to discuss issues of mutual interest. (end)
sbk


MENAFN09072025000071011013ID1109778580

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search