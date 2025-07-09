Hummingbird Project: Bolton Conference To Highlight Success In Schools Mental Health Education
The Hummingbird Project is a six-week Positive Psychology course designed to empower young people to flourish and thrive. The course is delivered free of charge to schools by children's charity MedEquip4Kids in partnership with researchers from the University of Greater Manchester , the University of Chester , and the Open University .
So far more than 8,000 primary and secondary pupils across the region have taken part in the project, reporting increased wellbeing and happiness, as well as reduced signs of anxiety and depression.
The course covers the following topics: Happiness, Kindness, Gratitude, Mindfulness, Character Strengths, Resilience, and Growth Mindsets. Each session includes interactive and engaging activities. At the end of the course, schools receive a box of resources including books, sensory toys, and games to reinforce their learning.
With mental health challenges at a record high among children and teenagers, the Hummingbird Project offers a powerful, evidence-based solution to support emotional resilience in schools. It is thought to be the only multi-component programme of its kind in the UK offered entirely free to both primary and secondary schools.
The event will be chaired by Professor Jerome Carson from the University of Greater Manchester, a leading authority in Positive Psychology and mental health. Professor Carson says:
We're also honoured to welcome the Mayor of Bolton, Councillor David Chadwick , who will be attending the event.
The conference will bring together local educators, psychologists and healthcare professionals. Attendees will have the opportunity to:
Hear insights from the staff and academic researchers behind the programme
Discover how the course is delivered and evaluated in schools
Learn how to bring the Hummingbird Project into more classrooms across the region
Event Details:
Date: Friday 11 July 2025
Time: 10:00am – 1:00pm
Venue: The Deane Lecture Theatre, Senate House, University of Greater Manchester, Bolton BL3 5AB
Refreshments and a buffet lunch will be provided.
Attendance is free and spaces are still available. You can register right up to the day itself at:
MedEquip4Kids is a Manchester-based charity, which this year is celebrating its 40th year of improving children's health in the UK by funding vital medical equipment, enhanced hospital facilities, and mental health resources not available through the NHS.
