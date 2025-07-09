Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped, Extorted During Visit To Friend's House Three Arrested

Bengaluru: A heart-wrenching gang rape incident has emerged from Bengaluru's Doddanagamangala Sai Layout, where a woman visiting a friend's house was allegedly gang-raped by two men. A case has been registered, and an investigation is currently underway.

Visit to friend's home turns into nightmare

The incident reportedly took place three days ago in Sai Layout, under the jurisdiction of the Parappana Agrahara police station. According to the complaint, two men entered the house while the woman was visiting her friend. They allegedly threatened the two women with false accusations of prostitution and then raped the visiting woman. The suspects are also accused of recording the assault.

Extortion followed the assault

Following the heinous act, the accused allegedly extorted money from the victim. She was reportedly coerced into transferring funds to a betting app account belonging to the suspects, using her friend's bank details. Additionally, the accused are said to have stolen valuable items from the home, including mobile phones, a refrigerator, and a washing machine, and fled the scene in an auto-rickshaw.

Delayed complaint and police action

Based on the woman's complaint, Parappana Agrahara police registered a case and began their investigation. Through CCTV footage, officers identified and arrested three suspects. A manhunt is underway to apprehend the remaining individuals involved in the crime.

Police urge public vigilance

Authorities are collecting further information and pursuing legal action against those arrested. Police have also issued an appeal to the public, urging victims of such crimes to report them without delay and seek immediate help from law enforcement.