Neptune Flood Secures Over $400 Million Of Premium Capacity And Expands Nationwide

One of the nation's leading providers of private flood insurance secures capacity growth and expands to Alaska

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neptune Flood, a leading provider of private flood insurance in the United States, today announced that it has secured over $400 million in premium capacity for 2025. This represents a substantial increase from last year's $300 million and reflects Neptune's continued growth in the private flood insurance market.

Neptune's capacity panel now includes more than 30 insurance and reinsurance partners, spanning global reinsurers and specialty carriers. This diverse group provides critical support for Neptune's flood insurance portfolio and reflects the broad market confidence in Neptune's technology-driven underwriting and track record of strong results.

"Securing over $400 million in premium capacity demonstrates the strong support we've built across the global insurance and reinsurance markets," said Trevor Burgess, CEO of Neptune Flood. "Triton, our AI-driven underwriting platform, continues to deliver strong results for our partners and affordable, fast flood insurance for our policyholders."

In addition to expanding capacity, Neptune has achieved nationwide availability, having launched in Alaska. Neptune's private flood insurance products are now offered in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., making flood insurance accessible to homeowners and businesses across the country.

"With this expansion, Neptune now offers a simple, digital flood insurance solution to property owners nationwide," said Matt Duffy, President of Neptune Flood. "This achievement reflects the power of our technology and the dedication of our partners to helping close the flood insurance gap in America."

About Neptune Flood

Neptune Flood is a leading provider of private flood insurance in the United States, revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding through our proprietary AI-driven underwriting and machine learning technology. Neptune simplifies the flood insurance process, offering instant, affordable, and comprehensive coverage in minutes-without the delays and complexities of traditional insurance. Operating in all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Neptune is committed to closing the flood insurance gap and making coverage accessible nationwide.

Media Contact:

Loren Pomerantz

[email protected]

917-902-0219

SOURCE Neptune Flood

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED