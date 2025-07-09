Fixing Of Coupon Rates - Nykredit Realkredit A/S
9 July 2025
FIXING OF COUPON RATES
Fixing of coupon rates effective from 11 July 2025
Effective from 11 July 2025, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.
Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing
The new coupon rates will apply from 11 July 2025 to 13 October 2025:
Uncapped bonds
DK0030395603, (SNP), maturity in 2029, new rate as at 11 July 2025: 3.4130% pa
