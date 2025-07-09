Reliance, Inc. To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Results On Wednesday, July 23Rd
|Thursday, July 24, 2025
| 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time
10:00 a.m. Central Time
11:00 a.m. Eastern Time
| (877) 407-0792 (U.S. and Canada)
(201) 689-8263 (International)
|13754480
For those unable to participate during the live broadcast, a replay of the call will also be available beginning that same day at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 7, 2025, by dialing (844) 512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or (412) 317-6671 (International) and entering the conference ID: 13754480. The webcast will remain posted on the Investors section of Reliance's website at for 90 days.
About Reliance, Inc.
Founded in 1939, Reliance, Inc. (NYSE: RS) is a leading global diversified metal solutions provider and the largest metals service center company in North America. Through a network of 320 locations in 41 states and 10 countries outside of the United States, Reliance provides value-added metals processing services and distributes a full-line of over 100,000 metal products to more than 125,000 customers in a broad range of industries. Reliance focuses on small orders with quick turnaround and value-added processing services. In 2024, Reliance's average order size was $2,980, approximately 50% of orders included value-added processing, and approximately 40% of orders were delivered within 24 hours. Reliance's press releases and additional information are available on the Company's website at .
(213) 576-2428
...
or Addo Investor Relations
(310) 829-5400
