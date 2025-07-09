Corra Group Sees Rising Demand From Global Investors For Due Diligence Investigations

Background checks are evolving beyond standard pre-employment use - they are now critical for complex business transactions

Global investment groups tap Corra Group to conduct customer due diligence investigations for joint ventures, mergers, executive hires, real estate investment opportunities, and potential board appointments.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era where one executive hire, business partner, or vendor decision can significantly impact reputation and financial stability, Corra Group has become a trusted partner for firms seeking deeper insight before making critical moves. A growing number of institutions rely on the comprehensive background check and corporate research company for its discreet, thorough, and data-rich research to help safeguard their investment strategies and business relationships.

"We're seeing heightened demand for tailored background screening packages that support financial partners in meeting KYC (Know Your Customer) standards," said Corra Group Cofounder Nick Gustavson. "Our research capabilities are designed to validate executive backgrounds and corporate relationships and uncover what matters, from financial red flags to reputational risks. This is critical before contracts are signed and capital is deployed."

Corra Group offers fast turnaround, customizable packages, and discreet handling of sensitive information. Investigative services include:



Due Diligence Background Checks - Executives, partners, principals, board members, founders, shareholders, and other stakeholders. Includes comprehensive criminal and civil litigation checks, social media screening , and previous business ownership , affiliations, business interests.



Business Entity Due Diligence Background Checks - Includes KYC checks on all businesses involved. Corporate and Legal Filings including UCCs, tax liens and civil judgments , bankruptcies , and civil litigation .



Business Credit Reports - Includes domestic and international.

Vendor and Subcontractor Screening - Recommended to mitigate third-party risks.

While Corra Group works with some of the largest names in finance, technology, manufacturing, and healthcare, the company prides itself on its accessibility and flexibility.

"Our goal is to make high-quality due diligence and business intelligence accessible to companies of all sizes," said Gustavson. "These services are vital for firms involved in complex transactions such as structured real estate deals, especially those governed by strict due diligence procedures and fund management obligations."

With no setup fees, no minimums, and customized reporting available, Corra Group's services are ideal for fast-moving companies that need to act quickly without sacrificing accuracy or discretion.

About Corra Group

Corra Group is a full-service background screening company that provides background checks and employment screening to clients throughout the United States and around the world. With over 20 years of experience, Corra Group's goal is to help clients make informed decisions and provide a first-class candidate experience during the hiring process. It is also one of the few companies that will answer the phone. To learn more, visit CorraGroup .

SOURCE Corra Group

