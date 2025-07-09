Tredence Launches Agentic AI Playbook For Cdaos To Scale Enterprise Modernization

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As enterprises race to deploy AI across business functions, the Agentic AI Playbook challenges the prevailing focus on tools and models. Instead, it urges leaders to address the fundamental question: How must organizations evolve when AI agents become central to decision-making and execution?

Unlike typical AI reports focused on tools and trends, the playbook offers a contrarian perspective: the biggest risk with AI is not misuse, it's underuse due to outdated organizational design. The playbook positions AI not as a bolt-on solution but as a force reshaping workflows, decision rights, and business models.

"Many Agentic AI discussions today are still tactical-focused on use cases, models, and tools. But leaders don't scale strategy through pilots," said Sumit Mehra, Co-founder and CTO of Tredence . "This playbook is built for those designing organizations where humans and machines are peers in decision-making. That shift requires new mental models, not just new tech."

The Agentic AI Vision Playbook is anchored in five strategic lenses:

Structuring AI initiatives to deliver measurable ROI, sustain stakeholder engagement, and maximize long-term value.Redefining the role of humans in an AI-automated world and ensuring alignment between human strategy and machine execution.Using decision intelligence and Agentic AI systems to automate and optimize end-to-end workflows.Adapting to emerging AI innovations such as quantum computing, brain-computer interfaces, and small, domain-specific AI models.Creating agile compliance frameworks that embed responsible AI principles, integrate new regulations, and scale AI adoption across organizations and ecosystems.

Each lens is mapped across three phases of maturity:



Now – What leaders must act on in the next 12 months

New – How operating models and systems evolve in 2 to 3 years Next – What long-term leadership looks like in AI-native organizations

The playbook distills insights from Tredence's cross-industry work with Fortune 500 clients and was co-developed with perspective from executives at Mars, Nestlé, Casey's, Databricks, Google Cloud, Snowflake, Forrester, IDC among the others.

The playbook provides strategies to embed AI agents across enterprises-streamlining supply chains, strengthening data governance, and transforming customer experiences through real-time insights and automation.

"We've seen AI pilots fail not due to technology, but because organizations weren't ready-lacking clear decision structures, governance, and accountability for human-machine collaboration," said Soumendra Mohanty, Chief Strategy Officer at Tredence. "As AI agents take on more decisions, leaders must rethink when humans stay in, oversee, or step back from the loop. This playbook guides leaders to build the right systems, teams, and mindsets to scale GenAI successfully."

The full playbook is available for download at .

