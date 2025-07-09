Cyberratings Names NSS Labs As Official Testing Partner

MENAFN - PR Newswire) By partnering with NSS Labs, a newly re-launched and revitalized leader in independent security testing, CyberRatings reinforces its mission to bring greater clarity, accountability, and objectivity to an increasingly complex cybersecurity landscape.

In addition to product testing, NSS Labs will contribute to educational programs advancing cybersecurity best practices.

"Our mission is to empower stakeholders with the data they need to make confident security decisions," said Ian Foo, CTO and EVP of Product for NSS Labs. "By serving as the Official Testing Partner to CyberRatings, NSS Labs will help extend that mission, combining our lab's deep technical expertise with CyberRatings' commitment to transparency."

Methodology-Driven Testing: CyberRatings will continue to develop robust, real-world test methodologies and will contract with NSS Labs to execute independent testing on behalf of CyberRatings.

Publication of Results: The test results will be published by CyberRatings, offering end users unparalleled visibility into how products perform against sophisticated, evolving threats. Thought Leadership and Education: In addition to product testing, NSS Labs will contribute to educational initiatives from CyberRatings-authoring comparative studies, providing expert commentary, and participating in forums that advance cybersecurity best practices.

A Shared Vision for Cybersecurity Assurance

NSS Labs, newly relaunched as "NSS Labs 2.0," brings a rich heritage as the gold standard for cybersecurity product testing, now enhanced by interactive tools, expanded testing of advanced technologies (including AI/ML-powered defenses and post-quantum cryptography), and a leadership team deeply experienced in cybersecurity strategy and technical validation.

CyberRatings will continue to set the benchmark for transparency in cybersecurity by openly publishing the results of these rigorous tests. This shared commitment to integrity and openness ensures that organizations worldwide can make more informed decisions about cybersecurity investments-backed by credible, real-world data.

About CyberRatings

CyberRatings is a 501(c)6 non-profit organization dedicated to providing insight into the capabilities of cybersecurity products and services through independent testing programs. We provide enterprises with independent, objective ratings of security product efficacy to make informed decisions. To become a member, visit and follow us on LinkedIn.

