Frontiergen Debuts 1,000-Acre Infrastructure Nexus Campuses In South Texas

"We need to completely reimagine what 'powered land' means to new-economy developers. Each of these industrial campuses demands the resources of a modern-day city-but they also require the redundancy, scalability, and interconnectivity that only carefully chosen nexus locations can provide," said Jason Jennaro, chief executive officer of FrontierGen.

FrontierGen launches 1,000-acre South Texas campuses uniting power, gas, fiber, and water for hyperscale growth.

FrontierGen identifies, validates, and delivers large-acreage Texas properties where critical infrastructure networks-high-voltage transmission, Gulf Coast gas trunklines, cooling water, and dense, carrier-diverse fiber optics-intersect, giving hyperscale data-center and industrial developers a fast-track path from site selection to commissioning.

The company's proprietary geospatial-analytics engine continuously screens grid-capacity data, gas-line and fiber densities, water availability, and regulatory overlays. Sites that clear the digital screen are then field-verified and delivered with comprehensive due-diligence dossiers-including interconnection studies, environmental assessments, and entitlement pathways. The result is a portfolio not just of "powered land" but of "infrastructure-nexus" sites required to build the industries of tomorrow.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, FrontierGen is redefining site selection for the next generation of digital infrastructure. The company leverages advanced analytics and rigorous field diligence to deliver development-ready industrial campuses where megawatts, molecules, megabits and water converge. Learn more at frontiergen.

