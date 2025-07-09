Tim Hortons U.S. Is Shaking Up The Drink Of The Summer: New Fruity Refreshers Are Shaken With Real Fruit Pieces For A Refreshing, Caffeine-Free Drink

"Summer's all about fun vibes and bold flavors and our new Refreshers are the perfect drink for the season," says Maria Posada, Vice President of Marketing for Tim Hortons U.S.

"With real fruit pieces, and fun customizations like the option to add lemonade or coconut milk, Tim Hortons new Refreshers offer our guests a fun and delicious way to liven up their day. It's like a mini summer sip-cation with every sip."

PLUS... It's strawberry summer at Tim Hortons

Strawberry season has arrived at Tim Hortons with a lineup of baked goods inspired by the sweet and succulent fruit, including:



Strawberry Dip Donut*: A yeast ring donut that's topped with strawberry-flavored fondant and hand dipped in nonpareil rainbow sprinkles.



Strawberry Cream Donut*: A fluffy yeast donut filled with Venetian cream and topped with strawberry-flavored fondant and a vanilla-flavored fondant drizzle.



Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin*: A strawberry-naturally flavored muffin filled with a creamy cheesecake filling and topped with streusel topping.

Strawberry Cheesecake Mini Pastries*: A flaky puff pastry filled with creamy cheesecake and strawberry fillings.

* Naturally and artificially flavored.

*Strawberry Cheesecake Muffin contains natural flavors. Strawberry Cream Donut and Strawberry Dip Donut contains artificial flavors.

AND ... Caramel and cookies are having a moment at Tim Hortons

We know our guests love caramel and that's why we're adding the classic flavor to some of our beloved beverages and featuring it in a delicious new cookie. Caramel lovers can pick up a Caramel ICED CAPP® or Caramel Iced Coffee for a deliciously naturally flavored sweet and rich cold drink and pair it with our Salted Caramel Cookie made with HEATH* (CONTAINS ALMONDS).

For fans of the Tim Hortons Chocolate Chunk Cookie, we have some great news – we've improved the recipe and made it ever better than before! Our new deluxe Chocolate Chunk Cookie is packed full of semisweet chocolate chips and offers the amazing blend of deliciousness and value for money that Tim Hortons is known for.

About Tim Hortons®

Tim Hortons® is one of North America's largest restaurant chains operating in the quick service segment. Founded as a single location in Canada in 1964, Tim Hortons appeals to a broad range of guest tastes, with a menu that includes premium coffee, hot and cold specialty drinks, (including Cold Brew with cold foam, hot and iced lattes, our famous Iced Capp® beverages, TimsBoost energy infusions, and Tim Hortons Refreshers), baked goods, hot breakfast sandwiches, breakfast snacking items and other food products. Tim Hortons has more than 6,000 systemwide restaurants located in Canada, the United States and around the world. More information about the company is available at timhortons .

SOURCE Tim Hortons