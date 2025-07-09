MEXC June Token Listings Deliver Up To 9,100% Returns, Launchpad Projects Surge

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has released its comprehensive June 2025 Market Performance Report, highlighting significant platform growth fueled by new token listings, Launchpad activity, and increased user engagement. The report highlights MEXC's growing role as a key launch venue for high-potential projects and a trusted hub for innovative retail investor programs.

Asset Listing Expansion Drives User Growth

MEXC listed 206 new tokens in June, marking a strategic expansion of its digital asset portfolio to meet growing user demand for diversified investment opportunities. This listing activity coincided with a 13.25% month-over-month increase in active traders, confirming rising platform activity and user engagement.

New listings in June generated strong investor returns. The top 10 tokens by price appreciation posted an average maximum gain of 2,699%, a 17.3% increase from May. Meanwhile, the top 10 tokens by trading volume achieved average maximum returns of 1,922%, up 8% month-over-month.

Four standout projects - LA (+9,119.75%), AURASOL (+1,486.33%), SKATE (+2,644.00%), and GOR (+1,619.77%) - ranked in both trading volume and price appreciation categories, indicating strong market validation and sustained user interest.









Market Shifting Toward Utility-Driven Assets

June data suggests an investor pivot toward tokens with real-world use cases and infrastructure utility. Among the top 10 gainers, 8 projects (80%) were utility-based, including:



4 infrastructure platforms (LA, SKATE, NODE, MGO)

2 decentralized identity (DID) tokens (BDXN, H)

1 DAO infrastructure platform (BEE) 1 trading tool (BLUM)

Notably, Ethereum-based assets dominated the list with four top performers (LA, BDXN, H, NODE), while BSC and Solana maintained significant representation, reflecting growing investor interest across multiple blockchain ecosystems.

MEXC Launchpad Gains Traction with Low-Barrier, High-Return Model

Since its debut on June 6, 2025, MEXC Launchpad has launched 1–2 projects weekly. Within its first operational month, the Launchpad recorded 118,000 participants and 79,000+ successful subscriptions - a signal of strong early adoption.

The first BTC-related Launchpad project delivered 856.3% APR, with peak returns reaching 9x. Subsequent launches have yielded an average APR of 334.35%, and multiple tokens such as BEE and NODE surpassed 1,800% price growth post-listing.

These results reflect Launchpad's emerging role as a high-yield opportunity for new and returning investors, with simplified participation and project curation aligned with evolving market demand.

Launchpool Participation Strengthens on the Back of Return Potential

The BOMB Launchpool campaign in June attracted over 4,000 users, with an average allocation of 5,479 BOMB and a peak APR of 449.81%. The campaign also supported user acquisition, onboarding 700+ new users via structured reward programs. The EIN Launchpool is currently active, continuing the momentum.

Airdrop+ Surges with 100% Growth in Rewards Distribution

June saw MEXC's Airdrop+ program double its monthly prize pool to 6.6 million USDT, attracting over 150,000 participants. With individual rewards per user reaching up to 100 USDT per campaign, and a total of 65 campaigns launched during the month, the platform sustained a high-frequency rollout of 2–5 airdrop events daily.

Emerging token campaigns included H, BLUM, and MGO, offering users frequent, low-risk opportunities to engage with new assets.

Overall, June 2025 reflects a period of accelerating activity at MEXC, driven by a robust listing calendar, consistent Launchpad deployment, and strong user participation across incentive programs. The data points to a growing market appetite for infrastructure-focused projects and structured investment products, solidifying MEXC's position as a leading platform for both early-stage token discovery and sustained community engagement.

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto". Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, frequent airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

For more information, visit: MEXC Website |X |Telegram |How to Sign Up on MEXC

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

CONTACT: For media inquiries, please contact the MEXC PR Team: ...