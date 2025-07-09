Mumbai Doctor Tells Mother He's Coming Home, Then Jumps Off Atal Setu Search Underway
Mumbai: A 32-year-old doctor, Dr. Omkar Bhagwat Kavitke, has jumped off the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, also known as Atal Setu, on July 7. The incident was reported to the police control room at 9:43 pm.
Dr. Omar Kavitke, a doctor at JJ Hospital, had called his mother earlier to inform her that he would be home for dinner. However, instead of returning home, he parked his Honda Amaze car on the bridge and allegedly jumped into the sea.
Search efforts
The police found Dr. Omar Kavitke's car and iPhone on the bridge, which helped them identify him. His family has been informed, and a search operation is underway to locate him.
The police and Coast Guard are conducting a search operation in the sea. The Marine Security Department's Dhruvtara patrolling boat is also involved in the search. Local villagers near the creek have been asked to be vigilant and inform the police if they have any information on the matter.
Mental health helplines
If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please reach out to the following helplines:
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 9999666555 or ...
TISS iCall: 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
