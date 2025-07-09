PM Modi Makes Historic First Visit To Namibia

PM Modi touched down in Windhoek for his first-ever visit to Namibia, following an invitation from President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Strengthening India-Africa ties, this marks only the third Indian PM visit to the nation. Talks on wildlife, trade, and strategic cooperation are expected.

