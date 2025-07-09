Gujarat Bridge Collapse: From Death Toll And Rescue Efforts To Financial Aid For Victims Families - Here's What We Know

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nine people were killed after the four-decade -old Gambhira-Mujpur bridge -- which connects the Anand and Vadodara districts -- collapsed into the Mahisagar (Mahi) river. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described the accident as“deeply saddening” and announced compensation of ₹2 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 for those injured.

Rescue operations are underway. Nine bodies have been recovered so far, and around nine injured people have been taken to hospitals.

Here's what we know:According to initial reports, four vehicles, including two trucks, a Bolero SUV, and a pickup van, were crossing the bridge when it suddenly collapsed.Eyewitnesses reported hearing a loud cracking sound moments before the vehicles plunged into the river. Fire brigade personnel, local police, and officials from the Vadodara district administration promptly arrived at the scene and began rescue operations without delay.

Gujarat Bridge Collapse LIVE updates : 9 killed as vehicles plunge into Mahisagar River, CM Bhupendra Patel orders probe

Locals also joined the efforts, helping to extract the injured from the wreckage. So far, three people have been rescued and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.Locals claim that the bridge, a crucial link connecting Central Gujarat to Saurashtra and serving daily commuters from Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, and Ankleshwar, had been neglected by the authorities for a long time.“The Gambhira bridge has become notorious not just as a traffic hazard but also as a suicide point. Repeated warnings about its condition were ignored,” a resident was quoted as saying by Indo-Asian News Service.Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel expressed grief over the tragedy and said that an order had been given to the state's roads and buildings department to conduct a probe into the collapse and submit a report.Visuals revealed that the entire slab of the bridge between two piers had collapsed, causing the vehicles travelling over it to fall into the river below.The incident occurred in Gujarat's Vadodara district, which has witnessed heavy rains over the past few days. The bridge was constructed in 1985, Gujarat's Health Minister Rushikesh Patel told news agency AP.A video shared by news agency ANI showed a truck hanging precariously on the edge of the collapsed Gambhira bridge over the Mahisagar river in Padra.

Read | MP reels under rain fury: Bridge collapses in Narsinghpur, road caved in near Indore's Meghdoot Garden

8. In 2022, a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river in Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 people.

(With inputs from agencies)