Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev To Hold Meeting With UAE President

President Ilham Aliyev To Hold Meeting With UAE President


2025-07-09 06:07:01
(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev will hold a meeting with President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Azernews reports.

The Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan shared this announcement.

MENAFN09072025000195011045ID1109778338

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search