Kyiv Rules Out Use Of Israeli-Style Air Alert System Due To Technical Constraints

MENAFN - UkrinForm) That is according to Timur Tkachenko, Head of the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), in an interview with Ukrinform .

“As of now, according to my information, the military does not consider this format technically feasible. Due to the dense urban layout and the nature of current threats - particularly Shahed drones, which now behave essentially like rocket-propelled munitions - it is not possible to quickly or accurately localize threats by district. Therefore, localized alerting is currently not under consideration,” Tkachenko explained.

He urged residents not to ignore air raid alerts, emphasizing that each siren indicates a real danger, and people should immediately seek shelter.

As Ukrinform previously reported, media outlets claimed in May 2023 that Israel would begin testing its civilian missile alert system in Kyiv, which provides localized warnings of incoming attacks.

In November 2024, Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel Yevhen Korniichuk stated that Israel had provided Ukraine with everything necessary to launch the system, and the process was in its final phase.

It was expected that integration with Ukraine's radar network would allow faster notifications to mobile phone users and activation of sirens only in areas under actual missile threat.